Gold for Amazon Warriors

– The New Doctor’s Clinic mints tokens for the champions

Kaieteur News – “I am very impressed with the gutsy approach taken by the young players in support of the captain and team so I am giving a token of my appreciation,” Satyendra Khemraj told some members of the victorious Guyana Amazon Warriors after the completion of this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Khemraj, Managing Director of The New Doctor’s Clinic, gifted sterling silver pendants to overseas-based players Saim Ayub, Azam Khan and Captain Imran Tahir while Junior Sinclair, Matthew Nandu and Gudakesh Motie received theirs made from precious Guyanese gold.

It was the first time that the Guyana Amazon Warriors won the prestigious title but they have won the heart of Khemraj even before the final leg of the tournament. “When I was following the tournament, I saw the passion in you guys that made me believe the Warriors will do well this year. Your future is bright. We would continue to support in any which way we can,” Khemraj stated.

One of the two emerging players in the squad, Matthew Nandu told the donor that they were surprised at the kind gesture and that they will wear the pendants with pride. Nandu noted that it is very pleasing to be appreciated in such a way. “You didn’t have to do this but we thank you for the wonderful gifts. It means a lot to all of us,” the ‘baby’ of the team said at the simple presentation at the team’s hotel in Georgetown.

The New Doctor’s Clinic located on Queen Street Kitty specializes in the supply of medical equipment across Guyana and Khemraj is often referred to as ‘Santa Claus’ because of his random acts of benevolence.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors lifted their maiden CPL title in the eleventh edition of the tournament in front of their home crowd at Providence on September 24 in a one-sided championship match against arch rivals and former champs Trinbago Knight Riders.