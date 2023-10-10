GAWU signs new pact for increased benefits for National Parks Commission workers

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the National Parks Commission (NPC) on October 05, 2023, signed an agreement paving the way for increased benefits and improved conditions for workers within the Union’s bargaining unit.

In a press release, GAWU said the parties began discussions earlier this year, and both sides were able to articulate their positions and counter-positions. Through those exchanges, both the GAWU and the NPC appreciated each other views and facilitated the agreement which was signed.

According to GAWU, its recently concluded agreement has brought about positive changes for the workers in the GAWU’s bargaining unit. “They can now enjoy increased rates of meal and bicycle allowances. Furthermore, the parties have come to an understanding to enhance incentives for specific categories of workers, which will provide them with added motivation. The new agreement has also addressed the requirements for uniforms and personal protective equipment (PPE) in a positive manner, ensuring that workers’ safety is given top priority,” the release stated.

President of GAWU, Seepaul Narine speaking at the simple signing activity said he was happy that the parties reached an agreement bilaterally. He shared that this was a positive indication of the relationship between the Union and the Commission. NPC’s Commissioner, Jason Fraser who also spoke echoed similar views. He highlighted that the Commission has recognised the efforts of its workforce and it seeks, within its means, to reciprocate through improved benefits and conditions. The GAWU presently represents workers of the Commission who are stationed at the National Park, the Zoological Park, and the Botanical Gardens. Over the years, discussions between the Union and the Commission have yielded several advancements and the GAWU anticipates the positive relations being sustained.