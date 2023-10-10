GAWU signs new pact for increased benefits for National Parks Commission workers

Latest update October 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the National Parks Commission (NPC) on October 05, 2023, signed an agreement paving the way for increased benefits and improved conditions for workers within the Union’s bargaining unit.
In a press release, GAWU said the parties began discussions earlier this year, and both sides were able to articulate their positions and counter-positions. Through those exchanges, both the GAWU and the NPC appreciated each other views and facilitated the agreement which was signed.
According to GAWU, its recently concluded agreement has brought about positive changes for the workers in the GAWU’s bargaining unit. “They can now enjoy increased rates of meal and bicycle allowances. Furthermore, the parties have come to an understanding to enhance incentives for specific categories of workers, which will provide them with added motivation. The new agreement has also addressed the requirements for uniforms and personal protective equipment (PPE) in a positive manner, ensuring that workers’ safety is given top priority,” the release stated.
President of GAWU, Seepaul Narine speaking at the simple signing activity said he was happy that the parties reached an agreement bilaterally. He shared that this was a positive indication of the relationship between the Union and the Commission. NPC’s Commissioner, Jason Fraser who also spoke echoed similar views. He highlighted that the Commission has recognised the efforts of its workforce and it seeks, within its means, to reciprocate through improved benefits and conditions. The GAWU presently represents workers of the Commission who are stationed at the National Park, the Zoological Park, and the Botanical Gardens. Over the years, discussions between the Union and the Commission have yielded several advancements and the GAWU anticipates the positive relations being sustained.
Guyana is doomed with a leader like this!
Oct 10, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana National rugby team, affectionately known as the ‘Green Machine,’ has kick-started its rigorous training sessions in preparation for the highly...
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – While he did not name anyone, President Ali left little doubt that the person he... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]