Farfan & Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues underway

Kaieteur Sports – In a grand and momentous ceremony, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) joined forces with the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports (MCYS) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) to officially kick off the 2023 Men and Women 1st Division Hockey Leagues on Sunday at the National Stadium in Providence.

This spectacular event marks the commencement of the prestigious tournament, generously sponsored by Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products, and promises six weeks of intense competition as eight formidable teams vie for the coveted titles. Notably, this year’s tournament will witness a groundbreaking moment as it becomes the first-ever 1st Division Hockey competition in Guyana to be played under the gleaming floodlights.

Farfan and Mendes have a long-standing history of supporting the Men’s league, dating back to the 1980s, while the Women’s league is proudly sponsored by Woodpecker Products.

The event drew a diverse and influential crowd, including children, veterans, and fervent sports enthusiasts. Among the distinguished attendees were Charles Ramson Jr., the Minister of MCYS; Steve Ninvalle, Director of Sports; Cheteram Ramdial, NSC Commissioner; and Phillip Fernandes, President of the GHB, among others.

In his opening address, GHB President Fernandes expressed heartfelt gratitude to Minister Ramson for granting permission to host the Men and Women’s League at the Providence facility. He also extended his sincere appreciation to the unwavering sponsors, Farfan and Mendes, and Woodpecker Products, for their consistent support of this vital stage of the sport. Fernandes underlined the significance of grass hockey in the region’s hockey development, highlighting the National Stadium’s exceptional grass turf, which offers athletes an ideal platform to showcase their talents.

Fernandes further emphasized the developmental prospects of the sport, stating, “The ball is in our court, and we have witnessed the overwhelming support tonight.” He revealed promising discussions with Minister Ramson, who assured him of forthcoming developments in hockey and other core sports.

The tournament’s exciting action will unfold every Sunday at the Guyana National Stadium from October 8th to November 5th.