$33M Buxton Post Office commissioned

Kaieteur News – A spanking new $33 million post office was commissioned at Buxton along the East Coast Demerara by Prime Minister, Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips on Monday in observance of World Post Day 2023.

The new structure replaces the old building that was demolished on March 21, 2022. The significant development forms part of the Guyana Post Office Corporation’s (GPOC) remodeling and transformation efforts.

Senior citizens and persons living with disabilities are catered for at the new facility since these groups of persons depend heavily on postal services. During his remarks, Prime Minister Phillips expressed that the accomplishment is timely for the people of Buxton and surrounding communities.

“This is a living monument and testimony to the Guyana Post Office Corporation’s commitment to serve all Guyanese in their communities. It is also a testimony to government’s commitment to modernise the facilities and services offered by the GPOC to the people of Guyana,” the Prime Minister stated. He noted that as the government works towards bridging the digital divide in remote communities, the postal sector will not be left behind. Meanwhile, the GPOC has reaffirmed its commitment to continue to transform its services offered to citizens including international clients.

“We believe that in this day and age, the post office must also be willing to take calculated risks when looking for partners and business endeavours and modernising to address the underlying economics of the network. The post office also has the duty to lay the groundwork necessary to attract new clients and win back clients who have wandered away,” GPOC’s Postmaster General, Karen Brown stated. World Post Day 2023 is themed ‘Together for trust: Collaborating for a safe and connected future’, which urges governments and their postal services to support the development of a digital single postal territory that complements the extensive physical network developed over centuries. Several outstanding staff of the GPOC, as well as the top performing Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) student of the St Rose’s High School, were honoured. First, second, and third winners of the Universal Postal Union’s international letter writing competition were also presented with rewards at the event. (DPI)