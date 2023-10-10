$196 million to repair five school dorms

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is prepared to spend approximately $196,559,460 to have five school dormitories which are located in Regions One, Five and Nine be rehabilitated.

This is according to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website which revealed that following the national bidding process, they have awarded contracts for rehabilitation to be done at the Santa Rosa Boys School dormitory (Region One), the Aishalton Secondary School male and female dormitories (Region Nine) and the Mahaicony Secondary School male and female dormitories (Region Five).

The NPTAB revealed that for the Mahaicony Secondary male dorms, the contract was given to contractor GuyBiz Establishment to the tune of $22,015,000; for the Mahaicony female dorms it was awarded to Wazim & Sons Infrastructure for the sum of $25,004,000; for the Santa Rosa boys dorm, it was Diversity Investment Inc. who was contracted for the job for $43,484,460; for the male dorms at Aishalton Secondary, the work was given to A. Nazier & Son Contracting & General Supplies for $76,286,000, while the female dorm contract was awarded to PMW Construction & General Services to the tune of $29,770,000.

It was reported that at the Committee of Supply during the sitting of the 67th National Assembly back in August, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand had mentioned that plans were in train rehabilitate schools and dormitories not only to enhance their physical structures but to ensure too that fire prevention mechanisms are in place. This was following a devastating fire back in May which claimed the lives of 20 children of the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory.

“We are working with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). They are assessing schools and then saying to us ‘This is what you need’, and that is how we are going to attend to those schools for fires,” the minister had highlighted.

Already, the GFS has assessed all school dormitories with the intention of making the requisite improvements, she had noted.