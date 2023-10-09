Venezuelan nationals robbed after leaving Stabroek party

– Police urged to address nightly parties outside Demico House

Kaieteur News – At least nine Venezuelan nationals were robbed late on Saturday night as they left a party hosted by a bar owner just outside the Stabroek outlet of Demico House.

Food vendors have since expressed anger that the police were nowhere to be seen throughout the ordeal that lasted almost half of an hour along the walkway under the Demico House outlet. The foreigners were also robbed while scampering to safety along America Street.

The incident occurred around 22:30hr on Saturday.

While there is a police outpost outside the Stabroek Market, Saturday night’s incident was the second time in a week that persons are being robbed right under the cops’ noses.

From observances made by this publication, police ranks are usually inside the facility all the time, and most times they would venture outside if they are summoned by someone to intervene in altercations outside the facility.

Vendors, who related that they feel unsafe, are of the view that police at this outpost should be conducting regular patrols around the Stabroek Market Block.

Break-up nightly parties

Some persons are of the view that police should break up the daily night parties hosted by a bar owner on the Demico House walkway, which is usually used by pedestrians.

This area is usually blocked most times by revelling Venezuelan nationals who consume alcohol, and would dance until wee hours of the night. They become easy prey for robbers around the Stabroek market area, vendors in the area said.

The robbery spree on Saturday night last, was a well planned and executed, and it was orchestrated by a band of more than ten robbers who were seen lurking for hours nearby and observing the Venezuelans who were all dancing and having a good time, persons in the area said.

As the revellers prepared to leave the area, sometime after 22:30 hrs, the robbers pounced on the foreigners, robbing them of wallets, wrist watches and cell phones. Reports are that one bandit even robbed a man of a bird cage in which he had a bird that is usually sold for a high price.

To many in the area, the scene was similar to that of a movie as it unfolded before their eyes, and vendors simply stood by, and dared not to intervene, as some of the bandits were armed with knives. Despite the commotion outside, police at the nearby outpost seemed not to notice at all.

The revellers, who appeared scared, made desperate attempts to escape, rather than to defend themselves. Many of them ran as far as America Street, with the bandits in hot pursuit. Many of victims appeared intoxicated and were soon over powered, and robbed at will.

Reports reaching this publication suggest that the robbers are working in unison with female sex workers who ply their trade around the Stabroek Market area. Reports are that the females would mingle with the Venezuelan males, and would point out those who carry valuables to the robbers after mingling with and seducing, the most times, intoxicated men.

Meanwhile, vendors around the Stabroek Market area told this publication that they are peeved with what one vendor termed, the “hap-hazard operations” of police ranks at the Stabroek outpost.

They called on the Guyana Police Force to beef-up security around the area, and secure same from bandits.

Some vendors are calling on police to also investigate people who congregate nightly alongside the perimeter fence of Parliament buildings.