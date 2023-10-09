Vendors hike water, beverage prices as heatwave continues

By Alex Wayne

Kaieteur News – While citizens have to contend with the excruciating heat generated by the heat wave that is rocking Guyana, many complained that they are now faced with a heat wave of another kind.

They are numerous reports reaching this publication that beverage and water vendors have hiked their prices on the liquid products.

The hike in prices by vendors has sounded alarms by consumers since the vendors are paying the same price for the two items from manufacturers, but have taken advantage of the intolerable heat, as a means of creating the price hikes.

During interviews done in and around the city, many shoppers related that with the intense heat, they must consume higher quantities of water, canned and fruit juices.

Some persons told Kaieteur News that the vendors knowing the “need to cool down,” have forcibly increased prices, and are executing the “take it or leave it attitude.”

Kaieteur News took to the streets yesterday to confirm such reports and observed the hiked prices quoted by vendors. It was noted also that the price for coconut water has spiralled also, and even the cane juice was retailed at significantly higher sums of money prior to the head wave.

Vendors at the Stabroek and Bourda Markets as well as the Mon Repos market on the East Coast of Demerara and at Mahaicony hiked the price for small and large bottled water by $60, thus taking it from $100 and $260 respectively, to $160, and $320 each.

Fruta and other canned juices increased by $40, and even $60 in some locations in the city.

An additional $60 has been added to the 20 ounce Coca- Cola beverage, and this applied also to Sprite, and all Soca-brand beverages.

At a few locations, an additional $40 has been added to Banks Beer, Guinness, GT Beer, and Malta. However, Stag Beer is retailed at $300 per bottle at a few locations.

Checks with beverage manufacturers has proved that there has been no recent increase in the wholesale prices for items and as such, confirms that vendors are utilising the heat wave to the best of their advantage.

Alarmingly, at least one popular supplier in the Stabroek Market area has added a whopping $300 to a case of small water, raking it up to $1,400 per case.

Many citizens are peeved at this sudden hike in prices and are hoping that the relevant authorities will address the increases.