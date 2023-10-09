Truck driver blames brake failure after fatally running over security guard

Latest update October 9th, 2023 12:33 AM
Oct 09, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old truck driver is blaming a brake failure after he fatally struck down a female security guard at Ogle, East Coast Demarara, killing her on the spot at yesterday.
Dead is Patricia Hutson, 63, of 13th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to police, Hutson was killed around 06:30 hrs on Sunday, minutes after stepping out of a minibus.
Kaieteur News understands that she was on her way to work when tragedy struck.
The accident involved Motor Lorry #GAE 8189, driven by the male driver of Supply, EBD and Hutson.
The truck driver alleged that he was driving east on the southern side of the road at Ogle when the traffic light changed from green to red.
He alleged that he applied brakes but it failed and he could not slow or stop the truck. As a result, the driver alleged, he pulled to the northern side of the road and his back wheel struck down Hutson.
Police said the injured woman was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The truck driver is in police custody.
Pres. Ramoutar said he would have renegotiated the Exxon deal.
Oct 09, 2023MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup… Kaieteur News – KARACHI: Hosts Pakistan emerged world champions by overpowering West Indies by 152 runs in the final of the inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket...
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – While he did not name anyone, President Ali left little doubt that the person he... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]