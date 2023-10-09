Truck driver blames brake failure after fatally running over security guard

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old truck driver is blaming a brake failure after he fatally struck down a female security guard at Ogle, East Coast Demarara, killing her on the spot at yesterday.

Dead is Patricia Hutson, 63, of 13th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to police, Hutson was killed around 06:30 hrs on Sunday, minutes after stepping out of a minibus.

Kaieteur News understands that she was on her way to work when tragedy struck.

The accident involved Motor Lorry #GAE 8189, driven by the male driver of Supply, EBD and Hutson.

The truck driver alleged that he was driving east on the southern side of the road at Ogle when the traffic light changed from green to red.

He alleged that he applied brakes but it failed and he could not slow or stop the truck. As a result, the driver alleged, he pulled to the northern side of the road and his back wheel struck down Hutson.

Police said the injured woman was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The truck driver is in police custody.