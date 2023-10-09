The recently released policy by the Demerara Cricket Board raises several significant issues

Latest update October 9th, 2023 12:33 AM
Oct 09, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – I write to express my concerns regarding the recently released policy by the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB). This policy mandates the cricket associations under its umbrella, including the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), East Coast Cricket Association (ECCA), East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA), West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA), and the Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA), to only select players residing within their administrative boundaries, excluding players from cricket clubs that make up the associations but some of whom may reside outside of their administrative boundaries.
This policy raises several significant issues. First, the decision conflicts with the core objectives of the associations, which are to organize, develop, and coordinate cricketing activities between the cricket clubs affiliated with them and, by extension, with the DCB. The new policy may hinder the ability of the associations to fulfill these objectives.
Furthermore, such a policy could negatively impact the development of the game and the players themselves. It has the potential to promote discriminatory actions against cricketers who play for clubs located outside of the areas where they reside.
Given the demographic shifts occurring in our country, especially in Region 4, many players originally from Georgetown have relocated to areas like the East Coast, East Bank, or West Demerara. However, their educational, social, and economic activities still revolve around the city. These players may have little or no interaction with the cricket clubs within the ECCA, EBCA, or WDCA. Consequently, they may face distinct disadvantages when the Associations’ teams are selected, as the Association selectors may not have records of their performance in games organized by the association in which they now reside.
Additionally, it’s worth noting that some of the associations within the DCB lack organized cricket, with the exception of the GCA and, to a lesser extent, the ECCA. This situation may be attributed to the need for venues equipped to host matches in some cases, but it is primarily due to administrative challenges driven by self-serving individuals elected to hold offices within these associations.
In light of these concerns, an urgent review and reconsideration of the residency selection policy is essential. A more inclusive and fair approach that aligns with the Associations’ objectives and promotes equal opportunities for cricketers, regardless of their residential location, must be found.
Sincerely,
Joshua Luke
Pres. Ramoutar said he would have renegotiated the Exxon deal.
Oct 09, 2023MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup… Kaieteur News – KARACHI: Hosts Pakistan emerged world champions by overpowering West Indies by 152 runs in the final of the inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket...
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – While he did not name anyone, President Ali left little doubt that the person he... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]