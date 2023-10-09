The recently released policy by the Demerara Cricket Board raises several significant issues

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I write to express my concerns regarding the recently released policy by the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB). This policy mandates the cricket associations under its umbrella, including the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), East Coast Cricket Association (ECCA), East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA), West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA), and the Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA), to only select players residing within their administrative boundaries, excluding players from cricket clubs that make up the associations but some of whom may reside outside of their administrative boundaries.

This policy raises several significant issues. First, the decision conflicts with the core objectives of the associations, which are to organize, develop, and coordinate cricketing activities between the cricket clubs affiliated with them and, by extension, with the DCB. The new policy may hinder the ability of the associations to fulfill these objectives.

Furthermore, such a policy could negatively impact the development of the game and the players themselves. It has the potential to promote discriminatory actions against cricketers who play for clubs located outside of the areas where they reside.

Given the demographic shifts occurring in our country, especially in Region 4, many players originally from Georgetown have relocated to areas like the East Coast, East Bank, or West Demerara. However, their educational, social, and economic activities still revolve around the city. These players may have little or no interaction with the cricket clubs within the ECCA, EBCA, or WDCA. Consequently, they may face distinct disadvantages when the Associations’ teams are selected, as the Association selectors may not have records of their performance in games organized by the association in which they now reside.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that some of the associations within the DCB lack organized cricket, with the exception of the GCA and, to a lesser extent, the ECCA. This situation may be attributed to the need for venues equipped to host matches in some cases, but it is primarily due to administrative challenges driven by self-serving individuals elected to hold offices within these associations.

In light of these concerns, an urgent review and reconsideration of the residency selection policy is essential. A more inclusive and fair approach that aligns with the Associations’ objectives and promotes equal opportunities for cricketers, regardless of their residential location, must be found.

Sincerely,

Joshua Luke