The next presidential candidate 

Oct 09, 2023 Letters

DEAR EDITOR, 

Kaieteur News – The recent discussions between President Ali and Former President, His Excellency Donald Ramotar have been very eye opening.

President Ramotar is President Ali’s senior and deserves his respect. He also has more experience and can provide guidance to the younger less experienced president. His position on the current oil contract is welcomed by most Guyanese and should not be dismissed as was done by President Ali.

It may be best to have a survey done of the voting population to determine which of these two gentlemen should lead the PPP/Cs list for the next election. This may help resolve the issue. Also having them run as President and Vice President candidates for the next election would also make the PPP bench stronger with Former President Ramotar involved. The more candidates with experience the better.

What bothers me is the reluctance shown by the current administration to embrace those with more experience and intelligence within the team. Even though the intelligence or knowhow may be specialized, it is always best for a leader to surround him or herself with the best people. A strong leadership team will outperform a strong leader with a weak or yes man team easily. Our leaders must have the confidence to listen and learn from others, and show the ability to turn those insights into accomplishments. No one should feel as though they have a monopoly on knowledge. Remember, he who knows something, knows that he knows nothing at all. Humility is the beginning of knowledge and our leaders must remind themselves to be humble and receptive to differing perspectives.

Best regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee 
Chairman 
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana

