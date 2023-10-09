Respect yuh elders!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, we gat some youngins tink dey ‘forced-ripe and dey done reach de mountaintop of wisdom. Dem feel like dey could throw shade at dem elders. But lemme tell you something, dis ain’t no game, it’s life, and respect for your grown-ups is like de casasreep in your pepperpot, without it, you’re just eatin’ soup.

Now, I ain’t sayin’ dat all youngins got no manners, but some of dem walkin’ ’round like dey born with Google in dem brains. Dey quick to dismiss dem elders, like dey just finished a PhD in life. Dem elders, dey done seen things.

Remember de time when Grandma used to tell you ’bout how she had to walk barefoot to school uphill, both ways? Well, she wasn’t lyin’. Respect her struggle. And don’t forget ’bout Pops, who used to work two jobs to put food on de table. He didn’t have no TikTok to waste his time on. He worked hard, and he deserves respect for teachin’ you de value of hard work and perseverance.

But we got some youngins got fresh ideas, and dey wanna change de world. Dat’s great! But don’t forget dat respect for your grown-ups don’t mean you can’t challenge or question ’em. It just means you gotta do it with a little bit of manners, and maybe even learn a ting or two from their experiences.

So, next time you feel like throwin’ shade at your elders, just remember, dey paved de way for you. Dey didn’t have no GPS; dey had to find deir own way through life’s twists and turns. So, show some respect, and who knows, you might just learn sometin’ valuable from dem. Dem boys seh, “Respect your grown-ups, ’cause one day, you’ll be one too, and you’ll want de same.”

Talk half. Leff half