President Ali has picked his corner

Peeping Tom…

Kaieteur News – While he did not name anyone, President Ali left little doubt that the person he was referring to during his address of the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, was his former mentor, Donald Ramotar. The former President has now come out and said that it is better to fight to renegotiate the Exxon contract rather than not fight at all.

The President and his government, however, have thrown in the towel. Despite when in Opposition promising to renegotiate the oil contract, the PPP/C is now engaged in a full-scale retreat by refusing to renegotiate the contract.

Donald Ramotar has not been the first and will not be the last to call for renegotiation. The person who signed the contract on behalf of the APNU+AFC has himself said that he is willing to help renegotiate the contract.

But what was surprising was the retort from the President. He need not have said anything. Out of respect to his former President and mentor, he should have avoided criticizing Ramotar in the manner that he did.

Ramotar made him into the man he was. It was Ramotar – not Jagdeo- who took him by the bootstraps and groomed his political career. It was an unkind cut for President Ali to have said the things he said in response to Ramotar. Even if he did not agree with Ramotar’s statement, out of respect for a former President of Guyana and a former General Secretary of the party, President Ali should have said nothing.

President Ramotar played a significant role in shaping the political career of President Ali. He has conceded as much already. The mentorship and support provided by Ramotar were instrumental in the development of President Ali’s political career.

It was therefore indeed a disappointment when President Ali responded to Ramotar’s comments in a seemingly unkind manner. Regardless of whether he agreed or disagreed with Ramotar’s statements, there is a certain level of decorum and respect that should be maintained when dealing with former Presidents.

It’s important for leaders to rise above personal disagreements and prioritize the larger interests within their political party and the nation as a whole. Maintaining a level of respect and civility towards former leaders not only preserves the dignity of the office but also sets a positive example for future leaders to follow.

When he became President, Ali had tried to set up a council of former Presidents to advise him. Ramotar and Samuel Hinds were invited to meet with him. But given all that Ramotar did for him, he ought to have let the former President’s comment slide.

But by his reaction, the public is in no doubt now in whose corner the President stands when it comes to the oil deal. He has made it clear that you simply do not renegotiate an oil agreement because it has implications for investor confidence. Well, the PPP/C is technically renegotiating a number of land deals which were signed under the APNU+AFC. But it does not seem to feel that these renegotiations will affect investor confidence.

The President is supposed to side with the people of Guyana. And if a deal is flawed, then that deal has to be corrected so long as it will bring greater benefits for the people. By taking a position against renegotiation, the President has boxed himself into a corner.

The President’s duty is to prioritize the well-being and interests of their nation’s citizens above all else. When a deal, whether it be an international agreement, economic contract, or any other form of agreement, is found to be flawed or not in the best interest of the people, it is the duty of the President to act in the people’s interest. This means that if a deal can be improved or corrected to bring about greater benefits for the people of Guyana, it should be pursued without hesitation.

When a President takes a firm and unbending stance against the idea of renegotiation, it can lead to a situation where he corners himself. By refusing to consider renegotiation the President risks putting their own ego and pride ahead of the well-being of the people.

Guyanese now know exactly where they stand with this President. He has closed his eyes and ears to the possibility of renegotiation. Exxon must be very happy to hear what he has to say in response to President Ramotar. But even they would not be able to prevent the exposure of what his statement foretells about leadership of this country.