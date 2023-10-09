Labourer fatally stabbed while protecting wife

Latest update October 9th, 2023 12:33 AM
Kaieteur News – A labourer was stabbed to death around 22:00 hrs on Saturday night at Longden and Croal Streets, Georgetown, while trying to protect his reputed wife from another man.
Police identified the dead man as, Mark Hillman, 35, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Police said that the killer was allegedly “interfering” with Hillman’s wife at her workplace. Hillman reportedly visited the location while the man was still committing the act.
He told the suspect to stop but the man refused and the two subsequently had a heated argument that ended in Hillman’s death.
They were both armed with knives and their brawl took them to Longden and Croal Streets where the suspect stabbed Hillman before fleeing the scene.
Persons at the scene rushed him to the city hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Investigations are ongoing.
