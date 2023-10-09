Guests stabbed after fight breaks out at Bartica wedding reception 

Latest update October 9th, 2023 12:33 AM
Oct 09, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Pandemonium erupted at Bartica Region Seven on Saturday night after several guests were stabbed at a wedding reception.
The wedding party was in full swing at the Palm Spring Hotel in Bartica when a relative of the bride reportedly went berserk.
A fight broke out and chaos erupted. Bottles and ware utensils were flung across the reception area, sending guests scurrying for cover.
It is unclear what started the commotion, however, when the chaos ended multiple guests were nursing cuts and stab wounds to their bodies.
They were all taken to the Bartica Hospital where they were treated and discharged. Kaieteur News learnt from medical professionals that wounds the victims sustained were not life threatening.
Pres. Ramoutar said he would have renegotiated the Exxon deal.
Oct 09, 2023MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup… Kaieteur News – KARACHI: Hosts Pakistan emerged world champions by overpowering West Indies by 152 runs in the final of the inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket...
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Oct 08, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – While he did not name anyone, President Ali left little doubt that the person he... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]