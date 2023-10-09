Guests stabbed after fight breaks out at Bartica wedding reception

Kaieteur News – Pandemonium erupted at Bartica Region Seven on Saturday night after several guests were stabbed at a wedding reception.

The wedding party was in full swing at the Palm Spring Hotel in Bartica when a relative of the bride reportedly went berserk.

A fight broke out and chaos erupted. Bottles and ware utensils were flung across the reception area, sending guests scurrying for cover.

It is unclear what started the commotion, however, when the chaos ended multiple guests were nursing cuts and stab wounds to their bodies.

They were all taken to the Bartica Hospital where they were treated and discharged. Kaieteur News learnt from medical professionals that wounds the victims sustained were not life threatening.