ExxonMobil’s Chief Financial Officer listed among most powerful women in business

Kaieteur News – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for ExxonMobil Corporation, Kathy Mikells has emerged as one of the most powerful women in business, the company announced on Thursday.

In a brief congratulatory statement, Exxon said Mikells is also one of the company’s Senior Vice Presidents (VPs). She joined Exxon in August 2021 and is one of the oil giant’s first female members of Management Committee and its first official female CFO.

Exxon said, “We’re proud to announce she’s on Fortune’s 2023 list of the most powerful women in business!”

Fortune’s 26th annual ‘Most Powerful Women’ list dropped on Thursday morning. For the first time, the list includes 100 women business leaders from around the world.

Executives are selected by Fortune based on five factors including the size of the business, the health of that business, the exec’s career trajectory, her cultural and societal influence, and how she uses her power.

In total, this year’s list features 67 CEOs and 53 newcomers. Sixty-one women are from the Americas, while 23 are based in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, and 16 are in the Asia-Pacific region. Finance and tech top the list with 20 execs each, followed by retail with 18.

Mikells was among the executives of ExxonMobil who received salary increases last year from the company’s “record breaking profits”.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ExxonMobil Corporation (XOM), Darren Woods, along with Senior Vice President and CFO, Kathryn Mikells; Senior Vice President, Neil Chapman; Senior Vice President, Jack Williams, Jr. and President, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company, Karen Mckee were all paid higher salaries in 2022 with large bonuses.

Woods for instance had his salary increased from US$ 1,615,000 in 2021 to US$ 1,703,000 in 2022. The Shareholders of the company have approved a further increase for the Executives in 2023, taking Woods’ monthly salary to US$1,875,000.

Meanwhile, Mikells salary moved from US$437,500 in 2021 to US$1,100,000 in 2022.

On the local front, Mikells earlier this year revealed that the oil giant is sparing no effort in maximizing value from Guyana on all fronts, as quickly as possible.

Towards this end, she said Exxon has launched an exercise that allows for the simultaneous execution of exploration, appraisal, and development activities in the Guyana basin, specifically at the Stabroek Block which has unlocked 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources.

She noted that the company’s approach has resulted in tremendous financial success, adding that there were two new discoveries this year, while two vessels continue production at rates that are above the investment basis.