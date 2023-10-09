Berbice woman suspected to be drunk when GDF bus ran over her

Latest update October 9th, 2023 12:33 AM
Oct 09, 2023 News
By Alex Wayne
Kaieteur News – Videos and photos have surfaced to suggest that the Berbice woman whose body was ‘run over’ by a reportedly speeding GDF bus was under the influence of alcohol, and marijuana when she met her demise.
Sources too have indicated that a few hours before her death, she was consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana in the company of female colleagues from the Burma based National Rice Research Institute (NARI)
Reports indicate that they were indulging for hours before the young lady would have left sometime later for her home in Foulis Village, West Coast Berbice.
Lavie Long, 38 of El Dorado Village, West Coast Berbice was reportedly struck down, and ran over some time after 01:00 am on Saturday last. The accident however occurred in Foulis Village, some distance from her address.
The GDF driver is said to have fled the scene after hitting the woman, but was intercepted a short while later by police from the Vigilance Police Station.
The GDF have since assured that the incident will be investigated, and dealt with seriousness, and that the due process will also follow.
The driver has since been identified as a Staff Sargent of Timehri North, East Bank Demerara, attached to Base Camp Stephenson.
