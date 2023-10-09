1 in every 8 people injecting drugs is HIV positive-World Drug Report

Kaieteur News – One in every eight people injecting themselves with drugs is currently HIV positive, according to the World Drug Report released for the year 2023.

The report, which has a vast arena of data covering drug use and drug related issues across the planet, noted that for the year 2020 an estimated 11.2 million people were injecting themselves with drugs in comparison to the 13.2 million in 2021. This spike reflects an 18% rise within a 12 months period.

Due to newly available data in the United States and other countries, the spike was observed.

Drugs or rather illicit substances have been a constant issues plaguing society for decades and the report, which is compiled by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, “Drug use continues to be high worldwide. In 2021, 1 in every 17 people aged 15–64 in the world had used a drug in the past 12 months.”

The North American and Eastern European regions maintain their spots at the top as the sub-regions with the highest estimated of individuals who inject themselves with drugs.

The report goes on to say that, “acquiring HIV is 35 times higher for those who inject drugs than for those who do not inject drugs.”

The report also found based on data from 18 countries that men are 5 times more likely to be drug injectors than women. The females who do inject themselves with drugs are highly likely to be having an intimate relationship with a male, who would have introduced them to drugs.

This results in posing a significantly higher risk for sexual transmitted infections for females, also through sex work and their increased vulnerability for abuse whether it is their partner or law enforcement officers.

According to the report, over the decade spanning 2010-2019 the increase in the number of healthy years of life lost increased by 13%.