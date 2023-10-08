Woman killed after run over by GDF rank’s bus

Kaieteur News – A West Coast Berbice (WCB) resident was killed on Saturday morning after she was run over by a bus driven by a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank.

The dead woman was identified as Lavie Long, 38, of El Dorado Village, WCB. The accident occurred at Foulis Village, WCB.

Police said that Long was struck down and ran over around 01:05hrs on the public road.

She was killed on the spot, police said. Her body was subsequently removed and taken to the Bailey’s Funeral Home.

Kaieteur News understands that the 46-year-old GDF rank who was driving the bus at the time might have fled the scene.

Police related that ranks intercepted him at the Vigilance Police Station on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). He and his bus are in police custody.

Investigators said too, that closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of the accident has been obtained to assist their investigation.

Meanwhile, the GDF in a statement released later on Saturday, said that the army is cooperating with the Guyana Police Force in the investigation of a fatal accident.

“The GDF wishes to make it clear that we take this incident with the utmost seriousness and will ensure due process is followed”, the GDF stated.

The GDF rank involved has since been identified as a Staff Sergeant of Timehri North, East Bank Demerara (EBD) attached to Base Camp Stephenson.