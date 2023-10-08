Richie Rich nominated best local music producer of the year

Latest update October 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Waterfalls Magazine – Richie Rich is one of the nominees to receive an award for best music producer in Guyana for the year 2023 at the second annual DemRoc Music and Entertainment Awards celebration scheduled to be held on December 16, 2023 in New York, USA.
The award celebration will take place at the Oceana Theater in New York and will see a number of Guyanese, musicians, artistes and other entertainer being awarded for their significant contribution to local entertainment and music industry.
Richie Rich and three other local producers have been nominated for the category of best music producer 2023. Richie is counting and is grateful to his artistes, Dennis King, Spanish Man, Issi Baby who played a major role in him becoming a nominee.
In an interview with The Waterfalls last June, Richie had said that he is a re-migrant producing music because of love.
“I am not doing it for money, I want to leave a legacy that there is a Guyanese producer in Guyana working and that Guyanese artistes came out of my studio. I want to leave a legacy that Richie Rich always sends something good to the public.,” he had told The Waterfalls Magazine.
To vote for the producer to be become the best in 2023, fans can visit https://demrocradio.com/vote-now/?fbclid=IwAR11vedukeS5Tf7foklAMqPmfED_4KnbtwS0HDliB4GxH8gyYgfMG7kTd88 to place their vote. Voting, according to DemRoc Music Awards, ends today.
The DemRoc Music Awards is a celebration of talent, creativity, and the vibrant music scene that we all love.
