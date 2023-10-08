President Ali gifts ‘Jackie Chan’ new home

…Jeremy Garrett furnishes home for former National striker

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Former national football star, Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, found a silver lining after his Charlestown residence was tragically consumed by a devastating fire last Wednesday.

The fire left Richardson and his family completely displaced, as their cherished home on Howes and Lyng Street in Charlestown was reduced to ashes, with the former Carolina Railhawks striker losing all of his possessions in the blaze.

On a positive note, Friday brought a glimmer of hope as Richardson had the opportunity to meet with President Irfaan Ali at State House.

During their meeting, President Ali shared the government’s plans to provide essential support to help him get back on his feet, with a new home.

Yesterday marked a significant milestone as Richardson and his family moved into their new home in Little Diamond, which was thoughtfully furnished by former youth national captain and current Golden Jaguars defender, Jeremy Garret.

“I sat in the meeting with His Excellency and Gregory, listening to all the wonderful things being done for Gregory from the government side and couldn’t help but do my part as a current national footballer who looks up to Gregory to this day,” Garrett shared with Kaieteur News.

He continued, “To be fair, the president had all of this covered, but I insisted that I must play my part, and they agreed. Gregory deserves this and more, not only from me but from the entire country! Seeing that he is a legend living amongst us.”

Meanwhile, in this moment of transition, Richardson expressed his profound gratitude, not only to the Government and President Ali for their swift assistance but also to the compassionate individuals who rallied around him when he needed it most, with a special acknowledgement of the sports community.

“I feel great, you know. Everyone reached out to me. I brought joy to them on the field, and they brought joy to me and my family. I must say thanks to them because everyone reached out. Cricketers, tennis players, rugby players; they all supported and ensured that I got this fresh start,” Richardson said.

Furthermore, Richardson extends his heartfelt plea for assistance to the other families who have been similarly affected and displaced by the recent fire in Charlestown.

“While I’m grateful for the support shown to me and my family, there were other people who also lost everything. There’s a lady there, a single parent with two children as well, who will need support,” the former prolific striker emphasized.

Gregory Richardson is a household name in Guyana, having left an indelible mark on football with his exceptional performances in every league he participated in.

He has scored an impressive 17 goals for the Golden Jaguars, cementing his legacy as one of the country’s football legends.