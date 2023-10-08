NIS to resolve 10,000 backlogged cases before year-end – Pres. Ali

Latest update October 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Friday announced that Government will take proactive measures to resolve some backlogged 10,000 cases at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) by the end of this year. The President made the announcement via his Facebook page.
He said that to speedup this process, a specialised secretariat within the NIS will be established and spearheaded by NIS’ General Manager Holly Greaves.
The Head of State made it clear that the cases need to be resolved in a timely manner. Further, he announced that a separate Diaspora outreach programme will be held to address over 300 claims.
This is expected to be done next month in New York, USA, and Toronto, Canada.
Members of the Diaspora are urged to contact the Diaspora Unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and provide detailed information and supporting documentation, relating to their NIS issues.
President Ali urged that this be done so that the team can examine the issues and advise persons on the status of their claims or objections.
Over the past two years, the administration has successfully closed more than 4,000 historical cases, both at a national and Diaspora level.
President Ali has commended the diligent work of the NIS staff, who he said, despite challenges have worked relentlessly to bring resolution to these cases.
