Latest update October 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

NIS to resolve 10,000 backlogged cases before year-end – Pres. Ali

Oct 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Friday announced that Government will take proactive measures to resolve some backlogged 10,000 cases at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) by the end of this year. The President made the announcement via his Facebook page.

He said that to speedup this process, a specialised secretariat within the NIS will be established and spearheaded by NIS’ General Manager Holly Greaves.

The Head of State made it clear that the cases need to be resolved in a timely manner. Further, he announced that a separate Diaspora outreach programme will be held to address over 300 claims.

This is expected to be done next month in New York, USA, and Toronto, Canada.

Members of the Diaspora are urged to contact the Diaspora Unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and provide detailed information and supporting documentation, relating to their NIS issues.

President Irfaan Ali

President Irfaan Ali

President Ali urged that this be done so that the team can examine the issues and advise persons on the status of their claims or objections.

Over the past two years, the administration has successfully closed more than 4,000 historical cases, both at a national and Diaspora level.

President Ali has commended the diligent work of the NIS staff, who he said, despite challenges have worked relentlessly to bring resolution to these cases.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 06, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Pres. Ramoutar said he would have renegotiated the Exxon deal.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Demerara dethrone Berbice to lift 50-Over title

Demerara dethrone Berbice to lift 50-Over title

Oct 08, 2023

GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over Finals… Kaieteur Sports – A spirited all-round effort from Demerara saw them dethrone now ex-champs Berbice as they hoisted the 2023 GCB Senior Inter-County...
Read More
GHB First Division League returns in Grand Style at Guyana National Stadium

GHB First Division League returns in Grand Style...

Oct 08, 2023

President Ali gifts ‘Jackie Chan’ new home

President Ali gifts ‘Jackie Chan’ new home

Oct 08, 2023

Guyana gains two additional Archery Continental Judges

Guyana gains two additional Archery Continental...

Oct 08, 2023

Former Weightlifting champion ‘Joey’ France passes on

Former Weightlifting champion ‘Joey’ France...

Oct 08, 2023

CWI addresses concerns raised by GCB regarding the March 2023 Election

CWI addresses concerns raised by GCB regarding...

Oct 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]