New wells at Covent Garden & Diamond to become functional next month – Shaik Baksh

Kaieteur News – Customers residing along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) will soon experience greater levels of water provided by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) as the water company will be commissioning the new wells at Diamond and Covent Garden.

This is according to GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh who told reporters on Thursday that the new wells will be in operation from November.

Baksh said, “There has been a drop in the level of service in certain areas and I want to pinpoint especially the East Bank corridor. I know the population there has been suffering with very low water supply. We have been doing a lot of work to bring back the situation to normalcy as a result of a collapsed of a well.”

According to the CEO, the drop in water service experience on the EBD corridor was as a result of a well that collapsed at Diamond. This affected areas such as Peter’s Hall, Prospect and to some extent, parts of Grove.

“But we have been working hard, we have a new well being drilled, the drilling is completed at Covent Garden and the well is being developed. We are hoping that by the end of October that well would be functional and that would bring good relief to the population at Diamond and surrounding areas of Prospect, new housing areas also. So we are very hopeful of that,” he mentioned.

The GWI CEO said that the Diamond, EBD well has been completed and engineers are currently installing the casing and screens. This he said should be completed by the end of October. He disclosed that the Diamond well was drilled at a depth of over 700ft.

“We have experienced challenges in the drilling of that well especially because of the unusual clay formation and attempted collapse at various points in the drilling. We have overcome that situation and like I said, we have start developing that well and so that by the end of November that well should be up and running,” he explained.

Baksh said GWI received many complaints about the level of service provided. While apologizing to customers, the CEO said that a larger pump was placed at the Providence well station to provide some level of relief to the aggrieved customers.

He disclosed too that in the coming weeks, GWI will make some interconnections between the Eccles and Providence well stations and treatment plants and also a new well will be drilled at Grove, EBD.

“A new well has been completed at Eccles and would be put into distribution system very shortly,” he added.

Recognizing the hardship residents are facing on the corridor, the CEO also appealed to its customers to conserve the water.