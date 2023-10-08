Mahipaul calls on NDIA CEO to provide answers

Several pump stations’ projects incomplete…

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul, has voiced concerns regarding the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)’s handling of crucial projects, calling for accountability from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NDIA, Dave Hicks.

Mahipaul, a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has concerns over what he perceives as a haphazard approach to managing substantial taxpayer funds within the NDIA. He asserts that the NDIA must provide answers and be held responsible for what he views as a worrisome level of incompetence in project execution.

Presenting facts to support his call, Mahipaul pointed out that on July 08, 2022, a contract worth $544,890,203 was awarded to Adamantium Holdings for the construction of a pump station at Charity, Region Two.

The contractual deadline for this project was set for July 08, 2023, however, only 10% of the work has been completed to date. This alarming progress, or rather lack thereof, not only raises eyebrows but also underscores the need for a thorough examination of taxpayer resources, he said.

Adding to the concerns, Mahipaul highlighted that Adamantium Holdings, the same entity responsible for the Charity pump station, also secured the contract for the rehabilitation of the pump station at Cozier, Region 2, with a contract value of $261,080,869. The stipulated completion date was April 16, 2023, but the project stands at a mere 45% completion rate, casting doubts on the efficiency of the awarded contracts.

Another worrying case involves the contract awarded to Civcon Engineering Contractors for the construction of the pump station at A-Line Sluice, West Bank Demerara (WBM). This contract was valued at a substantial $717,095,940, with a completion date set for June 12, 2023. Currently, only 8% of the project has been finalized, despite 25% of the contract sum having been disbursed. This alarming scenario raises serious questions about the prudent utilization of public finances Mahipaul said.

Mahipaul also highlighted the contract granted to Well Built Construction Service for the Construction of the Pump Station at Canal No. 1 Sluice (Southern Side). Valued at $650,074,684, the project was originally expected to be completed by May 31, 2023, but only 25% of the work has been completed, and a substantial 30% of the contract sum has already been expended.

In addition, Mahipaul disclosed that the construction of the pump station at Cottage on the West Coast of Berbice, assigned to VALs Construction with a budget of $903,371,020, was slated for completion on December 1, 2022. As it stands, only 44% of the project has been finalized, raising concerns about the efficient use of taxpayer resources.

The MP also mentioned the construction of the pump station at Black Bush Polder to irrigate Black Bush front lands. The contract was awarded to Yunaz Civil & Building Construction for a substantial sum of $978,715,000 and had an expected completion date of April 23, 2023. However, only 14% of the work is completed, with 20% of the contract sum already disbursed.

In his role as a member of the PAC, Mahipaul demands transparency and accountability from the NDIA. He emphasized that taxpayer monies must be managed responsibly and efficiently, and the incomplete projects warrant thorough investigation and corrective action. He said that the public’s trust and the prudent use of their hard-earned money are at stake, and the PAC will continue to fulfill its oversight responsibilities diligently.

Mahipaul urged Auditor General, Deodat Sharma to conduct a thorough investigation into the disbursement of funds to contractors for incomplete projects, as evident in several instances mentioned.

Emphasizing the importance of adherence to the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act of 2003, any violations of this legislation should warrant appropriate disciplinary actions against those responsible he said.

Payments should strictly align with completed work, thus addressing the persistent issue of overcompensation to contractors, he said. In cases where substantial sums have already been disbursed, but work remains unfinished, there is a concern that contractors might abandon their responsibilities without reimbursing the funds.

In such scenarios, Mahipaul said it raises the question of whether the NDIA will be held accountable for the potential reimbursement of these monies.

The NDIA is now under increased scrutiny as the government and the public await answers, the MP said. He called for corrective measures to address several glaring issues of project mismanagement and inefficiency in the allocation of taxpayer funds. Hicks face mounting pressure to provide explanations and take appropriate actions to rectify the situation.