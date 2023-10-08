Latest update October 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana Cancer Foundation gears for packed observance programme

Oct 08, 2023 News

By Alex Wayne

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cancer Foundation is poised for a series of impacting month-long events in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

President and Founder of the Guyana Cancer Foundation, Bibi Saeedah Akhtar Hassan 

President and Founder of the body, Bibi Saeedah Akhtar Hassan told this publication yesterday that celebrations have begun with their Tree Wrapping Exercise which was conducted in sections of Georgetown, last Tuesday.

This year the Cancer Awareness month is dubbed ‘Pink Power’, while the much anticipated Cancer Walk is themed ‘Walking for Hope.’

On October 13, 2023, the foundation will be hosting their ‘No Bra Day’ exercise in recognition of men and women who are suffering with breast cancer. Women with breast cancer will take photos at this event in tank tops, while the men in support will be donning bras over their shirts.

On October 17, the foundation is expected to stage an Educational Awareness Campaign at the Cheddi Jagan Dental Centre, while on October 20 would the launch of their National Mammography Day which would be observed across the globe. Women are urged to take advantage of breast screening on that day.

On that day, the foundation will also host the ‘International Wear it Pink Friday’ event. This event is customarily staged to raise awareness on breast cancer.

October 22, will see a large gathering congregating for the ‘Annual Breast Cancer Walk’ which will commence from the Seawall Band Stand, along Main Street, and back to its point of commencement.

The annual Candle Light Vigil is set for October 27, and this will be hosted in honour of all cancer survivors, and those that would have succumbed to the disease.

That aside, the foundation will be hold educative sessions with schools across Guyana in observance of the occasion.

