Govt. hold talks with Unions on Budget 2024

Kaieteur News – Senior Government officials on Friday met with representatives of a number of trade unions in Guyana to discuss Budget 2024.

On the government’s side were Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips, Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Advisor to the Minister of Public Service, Jennifer Westford, Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Agriculture and Labour, Delma Nedd and Mae Thomas respectively, Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Mandanlall Ramraj, and Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine.

Meanwhile, the consultation saw participation from unions affiliated with the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUG) and the Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) as well as the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU). The specific participating Unions included the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), Clerical and Commercial Workers Union (CCWU), and Guyana Labour Union (GLU), the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), the Guyana Local Government Officers Union (GLGOU) and the General Workers Union (GWU).

In a statement to the media, the Ministry of Finance said the consultation, hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), allowed for the Unions to raise and discuss issues of interest, particularly in relation to the National Budget and other matters.

Prime Minister Phillips during remarks indicated that government is open to receiving suggestions, comments and other inputs from the Trade Unions on matters of interest and importance to inform Government policies in crafting Budget 2024. He also thanked the Unions for their cooperation and interest in engaging with Government on behalf of the workers they represent.

Meanwhile, Dr. Singh told the Unions that government intends to reach every citizen on the ground through direct consultations and not just through representative organizations.

The Minister also underscored the government’s commitment to sustained improvements in the lives of the working people of Guyana, according to the press statement. He also outlined the various initiatives already implemented by Government since resuming office and emphasized Government’s commitment to continued engagements with the Unions and other stakeholders as the country undergoes rapid transformation.

Dr. Singh noted, “We have increased job opportunities, invested heavily in the macro economy and we continue to ensure that we maintain macro-economic stability,” as he added that in all of its decisions, Government focuses on striking a balance between the immediate needs of today and the needs of tomorrow.