GHB First Division League returns in Grand Style at Guyana National Stadium

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Hockey Board is delighted to announce the commencement of the Farfan & Mendes and Woodpecker Products Men’s and Women’s First Division Leagues on October 8, 2023, at the prestigious Providence National Stadium, with the action set to kick off at 16:00hrs.

Originally scheduled for August, the leagues had to be repeatedly postponed due to inclement weather conditions rendering the grass fields of traditional clubs unplayable. However, thanks to the intervention of the Minister of Sport, Mr Charles Ramson and with unwavering support from Director of Sports Mr. Steve Ninvalle, the GHB has received the green light to utilise the Guyana National Stadium, widely regarded as one of the top grass fields in the Caribbean, to host the league matches. To add to the grandeur, the opening ceremony and the final two evening games will be conducted under floodlights, an exciting spectacle that underscores the significance of this event. The Guyana Hockey Board extends its heartfelt gratitude to Minister Ramson and his team for their invaluable assistance.

Throughout the competition, which will run every Sunday from October 8 to November 12, 2023, fans can expect to witness four of the country’s premier clubs in action: GCC, Hikers, Old Fort, and Saints Hockey Club.

It is noteworthy that the Farfen & Mendes men’s first division league is currently the longest-running hockey competition, spanning over four decades since its inception in the 1980s. Furthermore, WoodPecker Products has been a steadfast sponsor of the women’s First Division league for over a decade, demonstrating its commitment to the hockey community.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for 19:00hrs, will feature the participation of both male and female teams, creating a memorable kickoff for the league. However, it is important to note that the games themselves will commence at 16:00hrs, and all are invited to attend. The President of the GHB has expressed great anticipation, stating, “This league has been eagerly awaited, and we are thrilled to finally be able to launch this exciting competition.”