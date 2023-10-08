Devoted language teacher Mrs. Tamika Wilson-Jerrick is a, ‘Special Person’

Shaping the lives of students for a world beyond the classroom…

Waterfalls Magazine – Growing up in the village of Santa Cruz, Waini River, Region One, little Tamika Wilson envisioned that when she grew up she would become an attorney and would defend hapless people and help them get justice.

While her life didn’t turn out quite the way she would have envisioned back then, this week’s ‘Special Person’ Mrs. Tamika Wilson-Jerrick, a language teacher attached to President College (PC), would not have it any other way.

Over a decade into the profession, she has devoted her efforts to shaping the lives of students for a world beyond the classroom. And she is satisfied doing it too.

The English Language teacher attached to PC- one of the top performing secondary schools in Guyana– told the Waterfalls that she enjoys being involved as much as possible in various aspects of her students’ lives.

To this end, she started a drama club and she is actively involved in multiple competitions at the school including the Annual Inter-House Spelling Bee Championships. To her credit, she has led PC to win several accolades in national school events including the Secondary School Drama Festival in 2014.

Wilson-Jerrick told this newspaper that she has been intentional about shaping the lives of her students.

“I love the classroom and my students!” Wilson-Jerrick declared as she noted that she could not see herself switching careers anytime soon.

“I won’t leave teaching like that because it’s what I love except for the rise in cost-of-living where teachers should receive better pay; I don’t see myself leaving the classroom or my students”

She told this publication that she has been serving students at PC since 2012 and in her current capacity, she is able to impact the lives of hundreds of school leavers each year.

“I teach CSEC and CAPE classes at PC so I get to help impact my students when they are about to leave school to make their marks in the world,” she said.

“As a teacher, my ultimate goal is to create a space for my students to see the learning process as fun but meaningful. I want them to take what they have learned and transform the world. I want to be there for them even if I am the only one in their corner. They must always know that I am in the corner regardless,” she added.

A DIFFERENT PATH

While she initially had no desire to teach, Wilson-Jerrick encountered many teachers in the young stages of her life. She said she spent most of her childhood moving between the hinterland and the coastland where many of the villagers chose the noble professions.

“There were a lot of teachers, nurses, or farmers and that is why I wanted to do something different. However, fate had a different path planned for me,” she said.

Wilson-Jerrick is a product of the union between Gary Marslowe and Lucy Wilson. She has eight siblings. Her parents ensured education was a priority for the household.

She related: “My early childhood was spent in Supenaam Creek, where I attended Bethany Nursery and then Bethany Primary after which I went to Graham’s Hall for a year then back to Bethany Primary then to Smith Memorial Primary where I wrote Common Entrance.”

Wilson-Jerrick then attended the Santa Rosa Secondary. When she graduated, she was the first student to write 11 subjects at the CSEC examinations.

During her years at Santa Rosa Secondary, Wilson-Jerrick represented her school in many areas, including drama festivals, dramatic poetry, debates, calypso competitions at Mashramani, and other activities.

Professionally, Wilson read for her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education – English at the University of Guyana and graduated in 2017.

She revealed: “I also completed the Ministry of Education Management Program and graduated in 2017 as well. Currently, I am reading for my Master’s in Education Leadership and Management.”

PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Though her career span may be comparatively small, Wilson-Jerrick has acquired quite a notable amount of career accomplishments and accolades along the way.

Besides her work at PC, she is the Regional Coordinator for the English Language Curriculum in Region Four.

Mrs. Wilson-Jerrick was also one of the facilitators for the first National English ‘B’ Workshop held in July 2023. And last year she was a judge at the Launch of the National Rounds for the JOF Haynes Secondary School Debating Competition.

She also holds many certificates of appreciation and commendation for her continued contribution to extracurricular activities at Presidents’ College.

As she explained, “I came to President’s College in 2012 as a part of my teaching practice while I attended CPCE and after I graduated, I was given a place here in 2013. Within the same year, I was given an acting appointment to Head the English Department.”

She continued, “During my first two years at PC, I started a Drama club that saw President’s College winning the Secondary School Drama Festival in 2014 and represented Guyana at the Caribbean Secondary School Drama Festival in 2015.”

“Over the years, I have taken students to various competitions such as Physical Displays both at the Regional Level and National level, Jump Rope, Debate, and Impromptu Speech Competition, and have even started the President’s College Annual Inter-House Spelling Bee Championship,” the educator added. But her biggest gratification has always been to have her students succeed.

“For me, teaching has never been my dream job but once I got in, I became committed to it. In 2014, I received the Teacher of the Year Award for an outstanding year. I believe that every child has the ability to learn and that it is my duty to ensure that they do. My biggest motivation is seeing my students secure 100% passes on the CSEC exam every year but more so seeing they move on to succeed in life,” she explained.

PROUD HERITAGE

Wilson-Jerrick is of mixed ethnicity and she is very proud of her Amerindian and African heritage. However, she explained that it has not always been this way.

She explained: “As a mixed child between these spaces was sometimes difficult. I felt like I always had to choose a side or was forced to deprive a side of me depending on where I was. It wasn’t until college that I understood the importance of embracing both sides which gave me my identity.”

The teacher now celebrates both of her cultural roots, especially from her indigenous side.

“As a proud Lokono girl, I always strive to create a space, especially within my school for those Indigenous students, who have to leave their homes and come to the city to study,” she stated.

In fact, the educator told the Waterfalls that she has always done work for young people, for a period of time she was teaching at the Hinterland dorm. Recently, she teamed up with Empower Guyana to move beyond the school and do whatever she can to help Guyanese youth become their true selves.

“I have recently completed the Youth Allies Virtual Civic Education Training and attended the upcoming Youth Conference on September 30.”

Outside of teaching, Wilson-Jerrick is a happily married mother of two beautiful children.

She said “At this point in my life, I just want to immerse myself in my culture and be the best wife, mother, and teacher I can be. I am trusting God that he will guide me to be those things ultimately because I feel like I have only begun to scratch the surface of my best self.”

The educator noted that balancing work can sometimes be a challenge but she often reminds herself of her commitment to both her work and family.

“So, when things get chaotic, I take a step back and try again. I remember my commitment to husband Lex Jerrick, my 5-year-old daughter, Janessa Jerrick, and my two-year-old son Alex,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Mrs Wilson-Jerrick is reflective of her accomplishment with gratitude.

She said: “For my accomplishments, I am grateful to my aunts particularly Auntie Kim, on whose shoulder I stand. They’ve taught me the values of being kind and humble regardless.”

“To my mom, who is the strongest woman I know I am forever indebted to her. To my past principal, who never stopped believing in me and provided opportunities for me to grow and become the person I am today. I am forever grateful to all those who contributed to my success,” the teacher added.