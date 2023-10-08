Cases of missing rum from GRA’s bond found at Security Guards’ home

Kaieteur News – Almost a million dollar worth of liquor that went missing from Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Bond in Berbice, Region Six, was on Friday found stashed in the houses of two security guards.

The GRA bond is located at Bank Road, Corriverton, Berbice.

According to information received by the newspaper, a quantity of rum worth some $742,998 were discovered missing around 13:00hrs on Friday by a supervisor employed with the GRA Law-Enforcement Department.

The supervisor was reportedly making checks around the bond when he made the discovery. He immediately alerted his co-workers and they began investigating. They soon found that someone had broken into the bond by prying open one of the zinc sheets on the roof.

Further investigations revealed that a quantity of alcohol including popular brands such as Hennessey, Johnny Walker, Black Label, VSOP, Ciroc, Grey Goose, Tequila Rose, Jack Daniels, Heineken, Corona beers, etc. along with a quantity of mosquito coils and Red Bull beverages were stolen on Thursday evening.

The trail led them to two security guards who are reportedly employed with a popular security company. Both of their homes were searched and a quantity of the missing liquor was found.

Another quantity was found in a businesswoman’s shop and a taxi driver was also detained after he was reportedly caught selling some of the stolen rum. Investigations are ongoing.