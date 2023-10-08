Being thrown under de bus is a national pastime

Kaieteur News – Anybody who has ever worked in an office will know about someone being thrown “under the bus” or having to take the fall for someone else’s mistake. It is a part of the brutality or heartlessness of corporate culture.

There is hardly an office in Guyana where at one time or the other someone was not forced to take the blame and the hit for somebody else’s mistake. And we gat some people who does shed blame with a straight face.

But it is also a long-standing tradition of Guyana’s politics. Someone is always the fall guy for someone else. We have a fair number of sacrificial lambs, willing ones too. In politics, we does always gat we fall guys. Dem does willing to tek blame for their political masters. Some call it loyalty. Others believe, is because the rewards come later.

Guyanese politicians are like magicians when it comes to having someone else take the fall. And so in the world of office politics and in politics, “throwing someone under the bus” isn’t just a metaphor; it’s an art form.

But what goes around comes around. The wheels of karma have a way of catching up with even the most skillful bus throwers. So, as you plot your next blame-shifting manoeuvre, be prepared for the day when someone decides it’s time to throw you under a different kind of bus – the accountability bus.

Talk Half! Leff Half!