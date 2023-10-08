Latest update October 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$865 million contract award to Guyanese Critic under review – PPC

Oct 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – An $865 million contract awarded to a company affiliated with Mikhail Rodrigues, better known as the ‘Guyanese Critic’ is under review by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC).

Social media commentator, Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic”

Social media commentator, Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic”

Sources at the Commission told this newspaper yesterday that Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson had requested the investigation flagging the contractor’s inexperience among other irregularities.

Patterson during an Alliance For Change (AFC) press conference told Kaieteur News on Friday that the PPC responded to his request for an investigation dated October 3, 2023.

He said he was told that his complaint was on the agenda for Friday’s meeting and that a letter would be sent to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for information such as the evaluation reports, criteria used and other relative information to examine the award.

The former Minister of Public Infrastructure said it was “an encouraging development.”

At the same time, he said he was not informed whether the PPC has directed NPTAB to hold on the award of the contract while it conducts the investigation. Patterson urged that this was critical since it can result in the wastage of taxpayers’ dollars should the company be unable to complete the job.

He was keen to note that this investigation may uncover alarming findings that an official at NPTAB may be involved in corruption.

In his letter to the PPC, seen by this publication, the former Minister said that, “the technical requirements of the bid documents required the successful bidder to have successfully completed projects of a similar nature and size within the last three years.”

He however pointed out the company that received the $865M contract- Tepui Group Inc. was established in August 2022, thus failing to meet those requirements.

Tepui Group was awarded the contract to construct a pump station at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD) through the tendering process at NPTAB on August 14, 2023. The procuring entity of the contract is the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). The company that was awarded the contract is affiliated with the ‘Guyanese Critic’ who is a close friend of leaders in the People’s Progressive Party, particularly Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

In his letter to the Public Procurement Commission, the Opposition Parliamentarian requested that should the award prove defective, necessary actions should be taken against the entities and individuals associated with the award.

The five member PPC is chaired by President of the Guyana Bar Association, Pauline Chase. Commissioners include government nominees Rajnarine Singh and Joel Bhagwandin as well as Opposition nominees, Diana Rajkumar and Berkeley Wickham.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 06, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Pres. Ramoutar said he would have renegotiated the Exxon deal.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Demerara dethrone Berbice to lift 50-Over title

Demerara dethrone Berbice to lift 50-Over title

Oct 08, 2023

GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over Finals… Kaieteur Sports – A spirited all-round effort from Demerara saw them dethrone now ex-champs Berbice as they hoisted the 2023 GCB Senior Inter-County...
Read More
GHB First Division League returns in Grand Style at Guyana National Stadium

GHB First Division League returns in Grand Style...

Oct 08, 2023

President Ali gifts ‘Jackie Chan’ new home

President Ali gifts ‘Jackie Chan’ new home

Oct 08, 2023

Guyana gains two additional Archery Continental Judges

Guyana gains two additional Archery Continental...

Oct 08, 2023

Former Weightlifting champion ‘Joey’ France passes on

Former Weightlifting champion ‘Joey’ France...

Oct 08, 2023

CWI addresses concerns raised by GCB regarding the March 2023 Election

CWI addresses concerns raised by GCB regarding...

Oct 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]