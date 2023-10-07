Speedboat operator killed after falling into river

Kaieteur News – A freak accident at the Supenaam Speedboat Stelling, Essequibo Coast, Region Two on Wednesday has resulted in the death of a father of five.

The dead man was identified as Elton Wong, a well known Essequibo speedboat operator. Kaieteur News understands that on Wednesday afternoon Wong was reportedly pushing a boat out from the stelling when he accidently fell overboard.

It is being alleged that he was knocked unconscious after hitting his head on a huge plank in the water. He was taken out of the water and rushed to a hospital on the Essequibo Coast. He died on Thursday while receiving treatment.

Wong’s death has plunged not only his loved ones into a state of mourning but the countless passengers that travel the Parika to Supenaam route.

Anil Singh, on his Facebook page, “He was the most amazing person you could ever meet and talk with. His passing is a great loss to everyone who knew him. Especially the speedboat services within the Essequibo River. May his soul rest in peace.”

Another individual described him as kind and supportive. “Our entire community is thrown in a state of shock at your passing.”

Meanwhile, Wong’s son, Shane Wong posted, “Gonna miss you a lot dad” on his Facebook page.