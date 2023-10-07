Schoolboy breaks peer’s hands with wood during fight

Latest update October 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A male Campbellville Secondary School student sustained fractures to both of his hands on Wednesday after one of his peers beat him with a piece of wood inside the school’s compound.
The beating was captured on camera. Parents of both boys are alleging that their child was bullied by the other first.
However, according to the video it appeared as if the attacker was the one doing the bullying while the victim was backing away.
The first blow was to the victim’s right hand and as he retreated he fell into a drain. His attacker walked towards him and shoved his head before dealing him another blow, this time to his left hand.
The attacker then walked away and the victim was taken to the hospital where an x-ray showed that both his hands were fractured as a result of the lashes he received.
Disciplinary action has since been taken against the attacker by the school and an investigation has been launched by the Welfare Department.
