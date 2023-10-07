School children injured in minibus accident

Kaieteur News – Several school children were rushed to a city hospital on Friday after the Route 41 minibus they were traveling in along the Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown collided with a motorcar.

The accident occurred close to 08:00h. It is unclear what happened but eyewitnesses alleged that the driver of the car hit the bus. Reports are that the minibus driver allegedly attempted to swerve from the car but he lost control of the vehicle and toppled on its side.

In a video recorded at the scene, the driver of the motorcar, who is also pregnant, was heard saying that “I did not see the bus coming”.

Meanwhile, persons rushed to assist the injured children and other passengers who were in the minibus. Blood was seen trickling down the side of the vehicle and adults were seen removing a number of injured school children.

One child was seen clutching his arm while holding his haversack. Another child, covered in blood, was fetched by a man and placed in another vehicle which rushed him to the hospital.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.