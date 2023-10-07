Latest update October 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

School children injured in minibus accident

Oct 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Several school children were rushed to a city hospital on Friday after the Route 41 minibus they were traveling in along the Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown collided with a motorcar.

The accident occurred close to 08:00h. It is unclear what happened but eyewitnesses alleged that the driver of the car hit the bus. Reports are that the minibus driver allegedly attempted to swerve from the car but he lost control of the vehicle and toppled on its side.

Photos of the accident scene

Photos of the accident scene

In a video recorded at the scene, the driver of the motorcar, who is also pregnant, was heard saying that “I did not see the bus coming”.

Meanwhile, persons rushed to assist the injured children and other passengers who were in the minibus. Blood was seen trickling down the side of the vehicle and adults were seen removing a number of injured school children.

One child was seen clutching his arm while holding his haversack. Another child, covered in blood, was fetched by a man and placed in another vehicle which rushed him to the hospital.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 06, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Pres. Ramoutar said he would have renegotiated the Exxon deal.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan recover to avoid shock defeat by Netherlands

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan recover to avoid shock defeat by...

Oct 07, 2023

BBC Sport – Pakistan overcame a spirited Netherlands to claim an 81-run win in their World Cup opener at Hyderabad. Pakistan were bowled out for 286 off 49 overs, with both Saud Shakeel and...
Read More
Imlach, Permaul says both teams upbeat ahead of Demerara/Berbice finals today 

Imlach, Permaul says both teams upbeat ahead of...

Oct 07, 2023

Good Life Wellness and Fitness Center officially opened at Good Intent

Good Life Wellness and Fitness Center officially...

Oct 07, 2023

GHB 1st Division Hockey League set to commence October 8

GHB 1st Division Hockey League set to commence...

Oct 07, 2023

Jade’s Wok Asian Cuisine sponsors Developmental Chess tourney

Jade’s Wok Asian Cuisine sponsors Developmental...

Oct 07, 2023

Buxton Stars secure narrow win in Airy Hall clash

Buxton Stars secure narrow win in Airy Hall clash

Oct 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]