Paper committal process for duo charged with Dr. Colin Roach’s murder near completion

Oct 07, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – The paper committal for the two men charged in 2021 for the alleged murder of Dr. Colin Roach is winding down at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Back in November 2021, the paper committal process had commenced before retired Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan for 21-year-old Hilton Oliver Franklin and 20-year-old Lenrick Byass.

A paper committal is the process where the prosecution submits the evidence to the court for the magistrate to review whether there is sufficient evidence for the accused to be committed to stand trial before a judge and jury in the high court.

On Friday, Magistrate Rhondell Weever, marked and tendered over 100 statements from the prosecution’s witnesses, that included the police, and the ranks that took the caution statements from the two accused.

From left to right: Hilton Oliver Junior Franklin and Lenrick Byass, the two men charged with the murder of Dr. Colin Roach

Notably, Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat, who is representing Franklin, asked the court to assist her with getting some of the prosecution’s statements since she is not in possession of them. Rahamat highlighted too, that she wants to go through the statements to pinpoint which witnesses she would want to cross-examine.

Murdered, Dr. Colin Roach

Byass was being represented by Attorney-at-Law, Dexter Smartt.

Magistrate Weever then adjourned the matter to October 26, 2023, for the case’s continuation.

Franklin and Byass were not required to plea to the indictable charge which alleged that on November 2, 2021 they murdered Dr. Roach at his International Medical Clinic located at 111 Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Kaieteur News had reported that on November 2, 2021, both men had reportedly admitted to their involvement in Dr. Roach’s murder.

Franklin had reportedly told detectives that he had killed Dr. Roach by lashing him to his head with a metal object. He claimed that the doctor had become intoxicated during a drinking session they had, and made advances towards him, and he was forced to defend himself. His alleged accomplice, Byass, reportedly confessed that it was a planned robbery intended to raise money so that Franklin could buy a car.

It was reported that the accused stole the doctor’s gold jewelry and US$600, before cleaning up the crime scene and escaping in his SUV.

Detectives, during their investigation, were able to obtain CCTV footage corroborating Byass’ version of events.

