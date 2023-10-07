Opposition condemns Govt. blaming Gossai for US$214M audit fiasco

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton has called out the Government of Guyana (GoG) for casting blame on the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Senior Petroleum Coordinator, Gopnauth Gossai, for reducing some US$214 million in questionable costs flagged by the British auditor to US$3 million.

The Consultant, IHS-Markit was hired under the former administration to review a total of US$ $1,677,774,727 in expenses racked up by the oil company between the period 1999 and 2017. The audit report concluded that the government has reasonable grounds to dispute $214.4 million plus overhead adjustments of the costs claimed by Exxon. This amounts to 12.8 percent of the cumulative cost recovery balance.

Even though the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had signaled its no objection to the amount, it was reported that the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) Petroleum Unit engaged in an “unauthorized process” that resulted in the reduction of the questionable costs.

Consequently, an investigation was launched about two weeks ago, with a decision announced on Thursday evening, that the Ministry’s Senior Petroleum Coordinator would face disciplinary action.

In response, Norton told reporters yesterday during his weekly press conference the events clearly indicate there were attempts made by government to cover up the inflated bills.

He reasoned, “This is cost recovery. This is dealing with what we will get as profits. That surely cannot be left to a public servant. It has to be the responsibility of the political government. The public servants gave technical and other support so to blame Mr. Gossai is really and truly throwing him under the bus.”

To this end, the Opposition Leader noted that he does not believe a public servant should be held liable. He contended, “We understand the authoritarian nature of the regime that Mr. Gossai will not be able to speak what the truth is, but we are convinced that it is the corruption of government, it was clearly intended to conceal it and it was clearly intended to ensure those resources do not go to the people of Guyana so we condemn the government’s approach.”

Norton added that the Opposition believes this is “another attempt to siphon off resources” meant for the people of Guyana.

He pointed out that public servants are accountable to the government and the oil sector is “micromanaged” by the Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. In fact, he said even the Natural Resources Minister suffers this type of management.

Norton said, “When a man in charge is accused of bribery and corruption, it is evident to all who want to think that Mr. Gossai…the government is throwing him under the bus to protect the political directorate that has responsibility to ensure that a proper audit is done.”

In further registering his concern, the Opposition Leader concluded, “It’s an attempt to hide the corruption. It is an attempt by Bharrat Jagdeo to protect himself and the government at the expense of a public servant who because he want his job will not be able to come out and say that is not true.”

Meanwhile, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ganesh Mahipaul said that the Senior Petroleum Coordinator could not have acted in isolation and most likely received directives from senior officials. In fact, he noted that the recent statement by the Ministry is a clear indication of an attempt to shift blame.

Mahipaul said, “It is so shameful to know that the powers that be, are taking it out on a public servant- a hard working taxpaying public servant and the trend in this country is that the young man will have to either be quiet or if he is bold enough to speak out, he will speak out and expose them for what they are.”