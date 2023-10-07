Kaysia Schultz to compete in Barbados’ Intermediate Men’s cricket league

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – In the realm of sports, the integration of women into high-level men’s competitions is a rarity. However, in Barbados, this unique practice thrives within the sport of cricket, where notable West Indies players like Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin proudly don their club colours.

Adding to this trailblazing trend, Kaysia Schultz, a Guyanese and West Indies spinner, has recently joined the ranks of the Ipswich Sports Club Cricket team, determined to leave a mark in the competitive Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) Intermediate Division.

Schultz, aged 25, made her One Day International (ODI) debut for the West Indies women’s team against England this past December.

Anthony Gittens, the acting president of the club, shared their ambitious dual mission of ascending to the elite level within the BCA and making significant contributions to the development of cricket in the West Indies.

He added, “I think that having her join us is an honour for our club because it, strengthens the idea of improving players. The fact that she would like to join the team and the levels that she has played at, I think that is very important and it shows you that we are probably heading in the right direction.”

Club captain Stefan Holder anticipates Schultz’s inclusion will infuse diversity into their bowling department, highlighting, “Presently, our intermediate team lacks a left-arm spinner, which we required for this season, and we now have that capability at our disposal.”

Holder also said the club’s unwavering support for female cricket, acknowledging that while women’s participation in men’s leagues in Barbados is not uncommon, Schultz’s arrival at the intermediate level marks a remarkable milestone.

Schultz, a versatile bowling all-rounder, has climbed the ranks from her origins in the mining community of Bartica in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Guyana, to represent the West Indies women’s team.

Speaking to Kaieteur News, Schultz expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to play with the Ipswich club, stating, “Being in Barbados, I’m really looking to improve my game all around. I think it’s going to be good for me going forward. As I talked about the challenge previously, you know, I’m just looking to improve my game.”

As a right-handed batter, Schultz aims to not only bolster Ipswich Cricket Club’s bid to advance in the ranks of the BCA but also to cement her position within the West Indies team.

Currently, the West Indies women’s team is in Australia, where they narrowly lost the T20I series and are gearing up for a three-match ODI series.

Reflecting on her initial call-up to the West Indies team, Schultz understands the significance of maintaining consistency and continues to work diligently towards her goals.

She remarked, “I’m really looking forward to improving my game again, you know, and when that time comes again, you know, I fit in there permanently.”

Schultz is widely regarded as one of the top female players in Guyana and has also made valuable contributions to the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this season.