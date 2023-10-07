Latest update October 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Imlach, Permaul says both teams upbeat ahead of Demerara/Berbice finals today 

Oct 07, 2023 Sports

GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over Final – Berbice vs. Demerara at Bourda 

– Captains urging fans to support final match 

Kaieteur Sports – Respective Captains of Demerara and Berbice said both camps were brimming with confidence as they prepare for one final battle today, with the winner hoisting the 2023 GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over title.

Demerara Captain Tevin Imlach (left) and Berbice Captain Veerasammy Permaul share a moment ahead of today's GCB Senior Inter-County 50-Over finals at Bourda Ground.

Berbice Captain Veerasammy Permaul is confident of retaining his team retaining their title.

Demerara skipper Tevin Imlach and his counterpart, Veerasammy Permaul met briefly at the Bourda Ground yesterday, the eve of what is set to be one of the biggest matches on the domestic calendar.

Imlach believed that his team has been doing well thus far, highlighting opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul as one of their key players following his back-to-back match winning fifties.

With a number of pieces in their side, Imlach noted that it was crucial to focus on the team’s batting. He acknowledged his lack of runs despite being in good form and scoring runs prior to the competition.

The wicket-keeper lauded his pacers the likes of Ronaldo Alimohamed and Sherfane Rutherford will throwing support behind his younger teammates, as he believes they will play key roles today.

Meanwhile, Permaul, Captain of the defending champions Berbice, who are fresh off of 3 straights wins, said today’s match is highly crucial to the county.

The leading wicket-taker in 1st class cricket for the West

Captain of Demerara Tevin Imlach says he wants to play a big role with the bat come today.

Indies was confident that his In-form teammates will deliver the goods today.

Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Kevlon Anderson, Shamar Joseph and a returning Shimron Hetmyer, who looked good in the penultimate round Thursday, are fresh off a huge CPL title win and have continued their form through this tournament with bat and/or ball.

Speaking on his star-studded lineup, Permaul, who also has a 5 wicket haul in the tournament, said he does not plan on overestimating his opponents, adding that Demerara is a quality team with a number of stars.

He further touched on the importance of the game between the two counties, adding that the rivalry has been going on for more than a decade but is keen on ensuring the title returns to the ancient county.

The first ball of today’s final is set to bowl off at 9:00hrs.

