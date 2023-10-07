GT-Beer Tapeball competition bowls off today on the Essequibo Coast

Latest update October 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Four weeks of pulsating action is set to engulf the Essequibo Coast where 27 teams will face off in the in the inaugural GT-Beer sponsored 7-a-side five-overs round-robin tournament.
Things are set to get cracking with first round matches today, Saturday, under the lights at the Hibernia ground from 18:30 hrs.
Notably, this is the Essequibo’s leg and will conclude October 28 with the top two teams contesting the championship game.
The winner will pocket $200,000 and a trophy while the runners-up side taking home $100,000 and a trophy. Third-place team is getting $25,000 and a trophy as well.
In addition to the men, there will be four women teams matching their skills in the 3rd and 4th week.
During a function to declare the tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Jaigobin Hotel at Henrietta (Region 2), GT-Beer Executive Dwain Bristol expressed optimism of a successful tournament and congratulated the teams for their registration. He stated beer giant Banks DIH is thrilled to sponsor the competition and believes Tapeball will get bigger and bigger.
Organizer Rawle Pearce also thanked the teams and was confident that Tapeball cricket is also fascinating. He informed that there will be other off-field activities for children during matches as well including trampoline, novelty games, musical entertainment and commentary.
Vice-President of Essequibo Cricket Board Elroy Stephney told the gathering that he is expecting some exciting cricket from the start and wished the tournament good luck. He encouraged the players to play competitive cricket and thanked Banks DIH for their continued support to the game.
Prominent Sports Journalist Ravendra Madholall echoed similar sentiments and was delighted to wish all participating good luck. He made mention that Tapeball cricket is popular and Banks DIH and organizer Rawle Pearce should be lauded for this venture.
Pres. Ramoutar said he would have renegotiated the Exxon deal.
https://www.youtube.com/live/XgERnsgDq18?si=PCnu2o6Iwb0uC-uU
Oct 07, 2023BBC Sport – Pakistan overcame a spirited Netherlands to claim an 81-run win in their World Cup opener at Hyderabad. Pakistan were bowled out for 286 off 49 overs, with both Saud Shakeel and...
Oct 07, 2023
Oct 07, 2023
Oct 07, 2023
Oct 07, 2023
Oct 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – A 71-year-old man was on Thursday killed after he was struck by a canter truck while walking along... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]