Good Life Wellness and Fitness Center officially opened at Good Intent

Kaieteur Sports – In an effort to add its contribution to the development of a healthy population, the Good Life Wellness and Fitness Center was officially opened on Sunday, October 1st, at Good Intent, West Bank Demerara, Region #3.

The modern fitness facility, which is the realization of a seven-year mission and accommodates a plethora of health services for its eventual subscribers and members, is administered by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shandelle Bess, wife of former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) chief-of-staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess.

Questioned about the principal notion behind the facility and how long this project has been conceptualized, CEO Bess revealed, “Looking around the community over the past 5-7 years, there has been an urgent need for a fitness and wellness facility that offers workouts and other classes to target various areas, the need for persons both young and old to indulge in recreational activities, which includes trying to remain fit. It has always been our desire to one day make this dream a reality by helping others achieve their overall health and well-being goals and making a positive impact by creating a healthier lifestyle in the community since they will be able to combat their sedentary habits and will now encourage regular lifestyle and physical activity.”

She further said, “We also see it as an entrepreneurial opportunity to invest, since the fitness industry can be a lucrative one. This will also serve as a judgment-free center and a safe space for anyone. Ultimately, I can safely say the main motivation to open this center is a combination of personal passion, community benefit, business opportunity, and a longing desire to make a positive impact on the daily lives of others.”

Probed as to how the establishment will bring value to the community and overall country, Bess affirmed a litany of societal and economic benefits that will directly be generated from the commissioning of this initiative.

Bess expounded, “This facility will bring significant value to the community and the country as a whole in various ways, such as: (1) Promoting public health and wellness. This can be done through regular physical activities, which will contribute to overall health and result in a reduction in lifestyle-related diseases. This will be able to lower costs for healthcare services and improve health care for people in the community. Employment will be created in the community. Currently, the majority of the staff members reside on the West Bank of Demerara. (2) The local economy will be boosted since members will be spending on membership, nutrition, and other products that will be available for sale, supporting local businesses. (3) The gym will be able to foster community and social interaction, whereby it will function as a social hub for persons from diverse backgrounds, which will foster a sense of community, friendship, and support that will aid in their overall well-being. Since our community is diverse, this will also act as a space for bringing individuals from various cultures together to promote cultural exchanges, among other things. (4) We will be able to create youth development by providing a positive environment for young people and offering various programmes that promote teamwork, discipline, and healthy habits. This will be able to help with character development and reduce delinquency rates. I can say that this gym brings value to the community and country as a whole by addressing physical and mental health needs, promoting social interaction, and supporting the local economy.”

Meanwhile, Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, who delivered the feature address at the official inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by several other dignitaries, emphasized the importance of exercise to the physical and mental health of individuals, noting that any form of physical activity can be viewed as a personal investment.

According to Ninvalle, “Exercise and diet have a symbiotic connection. Though exercising is important, as 30 minutes daily can aid in the fight against chronic and non-communicable diseases, dieting is equally vital and gives rise to the empirical belief that you are what you eat. The importance of the exercise is also illustrated at the governmental level, which has allocated a large portion of the national budget towards creating and fostering a healthier populace. Congratulations are in order for Brigadier Bess and his wife for seeing it fit, no pun intended, to open such an important facility.”