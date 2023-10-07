GHB 1st Division Hockey League set to commence October 8

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) is gearing up to kick off its highly anticipated Men and Women First Division League at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. The six-week tournament is scheduled to commence on Sunday (October 8) with matches scheduled for every Sunday. The event promises thrilling contests and fierce competition, igniting the passion of hockey aficionados across the nation.

The participating teams, including Saints, GBTI GCC, Bounty GCC, Woodpecker Hikers, Pepsi Hikers, and YMCA Old Forts, have been tirelessly preparing for this moment, and fans can expect nothing short of exceptional performances. An official opening and march-past is billed for Sunday at 4:00pm

The Women’s division promises to deliver exhilarating action, with GBTI GCC taking on Woodpecker Hikers at 12:00 pm. Following this, at 3:00 pm, Saints will go head to head with YMCA Old Fort, setting the stage for an enthralling day of women’s hockey.

Meanwhile, in the men’s department, the competition is equally fierce. At 1:30 pm, fans can witness Saints battling with Pepsi Hikers. The excitement doesn’t end there, as Bounty GCC is set to tackle YMCA Old Fort at 4:30 pm, in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

The GHB is proud to announce that the tournament is sponsored by esteemed organizations such as the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Farfan and Mendes, A Crosbie Members Club, and Woodpecker Products Limited.