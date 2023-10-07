Latest update October 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GHB 1st Division Hockey League set to commence October 8

Oct 07, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) is gearing up to kick off its highly anticipated Men and Women First Division League at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. The six-week tournament is scheduled to commence on Sunday (October 8) with matches scheduled for every Sunday. The event promises thrilling contests and fierce competition, igniting the passion of hockey aficionados across the nation.

The participating teams, including Saints, GBTI GCC, Bounty GCC, Woodpecker Hikers, Pepsi Hikers, and YMCA Old Forts, have been tirelessly preparing for this moment, and fans can expect nothing short of exceptional performances. An official opening and march-past is billed for Sunday at 4:00pm

The Women’s division promises to deliver exhilarating action, with GBTI GCC taking on Woodpecker Hikers at 12:00 pm. Following this, at 3:00 pm, Saints will go head to head with YMCA Old Fort, setting the stage for an enthralling day of women’s hockey.

Men and Women 1st Division Hockey League returns this Sunday.

Men and Women 1st Division Hockey League returns this Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the men’s department, the competition is equally fierce. At 1:30 pm, fans can witness Saints battling with Pepsi Hikers. The excitement doesn’t end there, as Bounty GCC is set to tackle YMCA Old Fort at 4:30 pm, in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

The GHB is proud to announce that the tournament is sponsored by esteemed organizations such as the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Farfan and Mendes, A Crosbie Members Club, and Woodpecker Products Limited.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 06, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Pres. Ramoutar said he would have renegotiated the Exxon deal.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan recover to avoid shock defeat by Netherlands

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan recover to avoid shock defeat by...

Oct 07, 2023

BBC Sport – Pakistan overcame a spirited Netherlands to claim an 81-run win in their World Cup opener at Hyderabad. Pakistan were bowled out for 286 off 49 overs, with both Saud Shakeel and...
Read More
Imlach, Permaul says both teams upbeat ahead of Demerara/Berbice finals today 

Imlach, Permaul says both teams upbeat ahead of...

Oct 07, 2023

Good Life Wellness and Fitness Center officially opened at Good Intent

Good Life Wellness and Fitness Center officially...

Oct 07, 2023

GHB 1st Division Hockey League set to commence October 8

GHB 1st Division Hockey League set to commence...

Oct 07, 2023

Jade’s Wok Asian Cuisine sponsors Developmental Chess tourney

Jade’s Wok Asian Cuisine sponsors Developmental...

Oct 07, 2023

Buxton Stars secure narrow win in Airy Hall clash

Buxton Stars secure narrow win in Airy Hall clash

Oct 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]