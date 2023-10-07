Latest update October 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Decline in commuters, shoppers attributed to prolonged heatwave

Oct 07, 2023 News

By Alex Wayne

Kaieteur News – There has been a decline in the number of commuters using public transportation and taxis stationed at the bus and car parks given the persistent heatwave.

At the East Bank bus and car park, hire car driver, Lennox Allicock, was adamant that his taxi trade may soon dwindle to non-existence, if there is no change in the heatwave situation.

“I have been a taxi driver for over ten years. And in all the years I have been on the East Coast Park, I have never been in my present situation…. The least I was making on this park before all this intense heat start to happen, was $10,000 profit margin, after taking out gas and food expenses. Now for example, last night, after expenses, I only had $3000 to spare, and that can’t do anything for me, my child mother, and a three-year-old child…”

As heat wave rages, this water vendor is making the best of the situation. He related that sales are booming because of the intense heat.



Allicock told Kaieteur News that, “The intense heat is causing people to stay indoors. because of the fact that people are not moving about like before…We ‘only getting’ a little work from public sector workers, and many of them using the mini-buses to travel. It’s really hard on me presently…”

Mark Williams, another driver, was peeved about another issue which he said will lead to violent altercations, if not stemmed.

Where hire cars used to be, hot dog stands have taken up position.



“The amount of people that are travelling drop really, really low… The heat problem is really ah big issue bro… And I sorry fuh dem taxi men who aint’t get air conditioning in their cars. People ain’t travelling with them at all, suh dem ain’t mekking no money at all. This place got to cool down, and people got to use taxi like before, so we can make some money.”

Further, those taxi drivers who rent cars to ply their trade are concerned that due to the decline in commuters using their service, they are unable to meet their financial targets and more so unable to pay the car owners or their taxi service base fees.

REGENT STREET BUSINESSES ARE VICTIMS TOO

Similarly, businesses along Regent Street were suffering the same fate too since there has been a decrease in shoppers which has resulted in a decline in daily earnings.

Inside the Multi-Complex Mall on Regent Street, there were fewer shoppers than usual. Babita Rooplall, a boutique operator there observed sitting around.

“As you can see sir, it’s after lunch time, and there aren’t really any shoppers here. I did not sell much since I opened, just after 8am. I sold just two female outfits and a single pair of ladies sandals, and I am not sure if I am going to get another sale before 4:30 pm. Sales are just so much slower than before, because customers are just not coming…. I have not seen some of my regular customers in almost three weeks”.

Hire cars are waiting for lengthy periods. Where are the people to travel in them?



Samantha Mason, who is a supervisor at the Regent Multi-Complex Mall is hoping that things can return to normal soon, as she is still to make rent for the accessories shop she operates.

“I can’t tell you what really is the reason, but it first start like a few weeks ago when I start noticing that customers were decreasing. People saying all kinds of things about the reasons behind this all, but I am of the opinion that is all this heat and terrible dry weather, which is preventing people from shopping like before. Guess we just got to wait it out, and see how things unfold,” Mason told Kaieteur News.

This grandmother trying to get to her home, had to seek refuge from the broiling sun, inside a roadside beverage stall.



At the gas stations, folks there said they could not ascertain if there has been any significant decline in sales, but they did indicate that there appears to be less visits to the facility, citing that drivers may not be burning as much gas as before.

At the barber shops at the City Mall, there was a slow turn in business. Clairmonte Forde told Kaieteur News that there has been a reduction in clients, but not at a rate to be appalled about.

“We are lucky to be working in air conditioned barbershops. It’s the barbers operating in roadside shops that I am sorry for, because people ain’t really want to go and sit in all that heat to have haircuts. Even here some of our customers are changing their appointment time because of the heat, and a few are just not showing up as well… For me I would normally meet clients at their home and cut hair for a little ‘extra thing on the side.”

All of the persons interviewed have expressed hope that the situation would return to a state of normalcy soonest.

