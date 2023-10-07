Contractors damaging GWI’s infrastructure to be penalized – CEO

Kaieteur News – Residents on the coastal belt have been receiving lower water service due to the damaging of water infrastructure by contractors. For this, he said action will be taken against errant contractors.

This is according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) Shaik Baksh, who spoke at a press conference held on Thursday at GWI’s headquarters.

“We also have the situation where contractors are damaging our infrastructure in many areas in the building of the roads, and works in the drainage systems where they have been affecting our water supply and, in many instances, the contractors just disappear,” Baksh said.

The CEO noted that GWI is working in tandem with the Ministry of Public Works, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) to minimize, if not eliminate this situation where contractors damage their infrastructure which includes large pipelines – 6 -inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch pipelines.

Because of the damages, residents are faced with low levels of water supply as well as the disruption of water supply.

“Efforts are being made to identify the contractors because they would have to pay for the damages. We have been doing so on an ongoing basis where contractors are charged fees and they have to pay up to us and we have to take other measures to ensure compliance. So we are appealing for residents and our customers to ensure that they report these matters and identify those contractors that are damaging our infrastructure,” Baksh urged.

Meanwhile, the GWI CEO said that the frequent power outages by the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) are also affecting its service.

“This is a matter which is being addressed by the utility but it is impacting on the power of distribution in those areas through these outages and remember when you do have an outage, it do takes some time to restore the water balance in these areas,” he stated.

According to the CEO they are hoping that this situation can be stabilized, so that GWI can properly provide water services to residents.