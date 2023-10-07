Conservation Starts at the Top

Latest update October 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – In the midst of a scorching heatwave, the government has issued a heartfelt plea for the public to conserve electricity. It’s a commendable initiative, no doubt, but one can’t help but notice a few puzzling contradictions in their approach.
As we all sweat it out in our homes, desperately trying to keep cool, the government seems to have overlooked a few basic strategies for electricity conservation. While the common citizenry is urged to turn off lights, appliances, and anything remotely resembling a power drain, the situation takes a comical turn when we stroll down Main Street in Georgetown. There, amidst the sweltering heat, we find the majestic avenue lined with trees, each adorned with more twinkling lights than a Christmas tree in December. It seems that someone should have the foresight to turn off those extravagant tree lights before instructing us to turn off our switches.
But it doesn’t stop there. Load-shedding has become a daily ordeal for many citizens, lasting for excruciatingly long periods. The government’s message of conservation feels more like a cruel joke when we’re already living in the dark ages, quite literally. Perhaps they should lead by example and show us how to make do with a flickering candle or two.
The irony doesn’t end with electricity. The government has recently implored the public to conserve water. However, a mere few days ago, a photograph surfaced of a fire tender generously watering the lush lawns and plants at State House. Charity must begin at home, and in this case, it must start at the top.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
Pres. Ramoutar said he would have renegotiated the Exxon deal.
Oct 07, 2023BBC Sport – Pakistan overcame a spirited Netherlands to claim an 81-run win in their World Cup opener at Hyderabad. Pakistan were bowled out for 286 off 49 overs, with both Saud Shakeel and...
Oct 07, 2023
Oct 07, 2023
Oct 07, 2023
Oct 07, 2023
Oct 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – A 71-year-old man was on Thursday killed after he was struck by a canter truck while walking along... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]