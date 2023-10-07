Latest update October 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Conservation Starts at the Top

Oct 07, 2023

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – In the midst of a scorching heatwave, the government has issued a heartfelt plea for the public to conserve electricity. It’s a commendable initiative, no doubt, but one can’t help but notice a few puzzling contradictions in their approach.

As we all sweat it out in our homes, desperately trying to keep cool, the government seems to have overlooked a few basic strategies for electricity conservation. While the common citizenry is urged to turn off lights, appliances, and anything remotely resembling a power drain, the situation takes a comical turn when we stroll down Main Street in Georgetown. There, amidst the sweltering heat, we find the majestic avenue lined with trees, each adorned with more twinkling lights than a Christmas tree in December. It seems that someone should have the foresight to turn off those extravagant tree lights before instructing us to turn off our switches.

But it doesn’t stop there. Load-shedding has become a daily ordeal for many citizens, lasting for excruciatingly long periods. The government’s message of conservation feels more like a cruel joke when we’re already living in the dark ages, quite literally. Perhaps they should lead by example and show us how to make do with a flickering candle or two.

The irony doesn’t end with electricity. The government has recently implored the public to conserve water. However, a mere few days ago, a photograph surfaced of a fire tender generously watering the lush lawns and plants at State House.  Charity must begin at home, and in this case, it must start at the top.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

