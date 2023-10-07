Buxton Stars secure narrow win in Airy Hall clash

Latest update October 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Buxton Stars FC hosted Airy Hall on Wednesday in the latest East Coast Demerara Senior Men’s Football League fixtures. The small Buxtonian crowd was treated with an exciting thriller as The Stars maintained their unbeaten record; defeating Airy Hall by a 2-1 score-line at the Buxton Community Centre ground.
The home side came into this fixture with an impressive unbeaten record, and their fans were hoping to see that streak continue. They were not disappointed as their team secured a hard-fought victory over a resilient Airy Hall side.
The game got off to an electrifying start, with both teams displaying their attacking intent right from the first whistle. However, it was the home side, Buxton Stars, who were given the perfect opportunity to take the lead in the ninth minute after a wild challenge inside the penalty area by an Airy Hall defender. The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, and the crowd held their breath in anticipation of what was to come.
Stepping up to the mark with the weight of expectations on his shoulders was Cleavon Barnwell, a key figure in the Buxton Stars’ lineup. Barnwell showed nerves of steel as he calmly placed the ball on the penalty spot and prepared for the crucial spot-kick. With the goalkeeper guessing one way and Barnwell’s right foot poised, the stage was set for a pivotal moment in the match.
As the referee’s whistle pierced the air, Barnwell took his run-up and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike. The ball zoomed into the lower right corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance to make a save.
However, Airy Hall was not about to back down easily. They showed their resilience by continuing to press forward and creating chances of their own. The match remained a closely contested battle throughout the clash.
In the second half, the tension in the stadium was palpable as Airy Hall pushed hard for an equaliser. Their efforts were eventually rewarded when they found the back of the net, leveling the scoreline and setting the stage for a nail-biting finish. But Buxton Stars were not to be denied. With their unbeaten record hanging in the balance, they summoned their collective strength and resolve. In the dying moments of the game, they managed to break through Airy Hall’s defence once again, regaining the lead with a well-taken goal, taking the score to 2-1 at the final whistle.
