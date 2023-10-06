Teen charged for armed robbery

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown was on Wednesday charged with two counts of robbery under arms.

Mwange Smith appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Alisha George, where the charges were read to him.

He was charged for the offence Robbery Under Arm, Contrary to Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offence) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Smith pleaded not guilty to both charges and was placed on bail of the sum $150,000.

The matter was adjourned to November 11, 2023 for fixtures and reports.