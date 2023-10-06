Latest update October 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

School boys’ brawl at Diamond was gang related – police

Oct 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The attack of two teenaged school boys at the Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Tuesday was gang related, police sources confirmed. On Wednesday, police disclosed that the two school boys aged 15 and 16 were heading home from ‘after school lessons’ in Diamond Village, when they were pounced upon by five gang members.

Reports suggest that the victims tried to resist the attack, but were soon overpowered and beaten. Police reports indicated that the 16-year-old school boy received stab wounds about the body during the ordeal, and village sources disclosed that he was treated at the Diamond Hospital, and sent away. A resident of Diamond told this publication that the gang members are always armed with dangerous weapons, and that at least two of them are no older than sixteen years old.

This media house understands the 16-year-old student who was robbed, resides at Farm Village, EBD, while reports indicate that the boy aged 15 hails from Mocha, EBD. While the 16 -year-old was relieved of a cell phone valued at $85,000, the 15-year-old was robbed of a phone valued at $68,000, a backpack valued at $17,000 and $200 in cash. The gang members managed to escape after the incident, and police are investigating the matter.

On Thursday, police said that during additional interviews with the victims, the 15-year-old boy disclosed that the attack was gang related. Sources close to the investigation told Kaieteur News that the boy disclosed that he was a member of the TMF gang while the 16-year-old victim said his attacker was a 15-year-old who is a member of the ARK Family gang.

Kaieteur News understands that the juvenile suspect was interviewed in the presence of his father and reportedly confirmed his membership in the gang.

According to investigations so far, the victims and suspects though attending different schools take ‘extra lesson classes’ near First Bridge, Golden Grove, EBD.

It is believed that the incident stemmed from a heated argument on Monday between one of the victims and the suspect.

Efforts are being made to locate the other juveniles involved in the fight.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 04, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Another dream from President Ali

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Lawsuit filed against police officer for throwing away boundary card of cricket fan

Lawsuit filed against police officer for throwing away boundary card...

Oct 06, 2023

Kaieteur News – A lawsuit has been filed against a police officer for seizing and discarding the boundary cards of a local cricket fan who attended the recently concluded Caribbean Premier...
Read More
England put to the sword by New Zealand in World Cup opener

England put to the sword by New Zealand in World...

Oct 06, 2023

Australia Seal Series with 47-run victory

Australia Seal Series with 47-run victory

Oct 06, 2023

Guyana brings home 9 medals from the Caribbean Development Archery Championships 2023

Guyana brings home 9 medals from the Caribbean...

Oct 06, 2023

One Guyana Premier Basketball League set to return October 7

One Guyana Premier Basketball League set to...

Oct 06, 2023

NTC to get Internationally Approved Lighting as early as December- Says GFF Head, Wayne Forde

NTC to get Internationally Approved Lighting as...

Oct 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The PNCR and its Congress

    Kaieteur News – Now that the PNCR has found the resources to dispatch a delegation to Washington for a conference and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]