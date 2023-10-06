School boys’ brawl at Diamond was gang related – police

Kaieteur News – The attack of two teenaged school boys at the Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Tuesday was gang related, police sources confirmed. On Wednesday, police disclosed that the two school boys aged 15 and 16 were heading home from ‘after school lessons’ in Diamond Village, when they were pounced upon by five gang members.

Reports suggest that the victims tried to resist the attack, but were soon overpowered and beaten. Police reports indicated that the 16-year-old school boy received stab wounds about the body during the ordeal, and village sources disclosed that he was treated at the Diamond Hospital, and sent away. A resident of Diamond told this publication that the gang members are always armed with dangerous weapons, and that at least two of them are no older than sixteen years old.

This media house understands the 16-year-old student who was robbed, resides at Farm Village, EBD, while reports indicate that the boy aged 15 hails from Mocha, EBD. While the 16 -year-old was relieved of a cell phone valued at $85,000, the 15-year-old was robbed of a phone valued at $68,000, a backpack valued at $17,000 and $200 in cash. The gang members managed to escape after the incident, and police are investigating the matter.

On Thursday, police said that during additional interviews with the victims, the 15-year-old boy disclosed that the attack was gang related. Sources close to the investigation told Kaieteur News that the boy disclosed that he was a member of the TMF gang while the 16-year-old victim said his attacker was a 15-year-old who is a member of the ARK Family gang.

Kaieteur News understands that the juvenile suspect was interviewed in the presence of his father and reportedly confirmed his membership in the gang.

According to investigations so far, the victims and suspects though attending different schools take ‘extra lesson classes’ near First Bridge, Golden Grove, EBD.

It is believed that the incident stemmed from a heated argument on Monday between one of the victims and the suspect.

Efforts are being made to locate the other juveniles involved in the fight.

Investigations are ongoing.