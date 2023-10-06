Polluters fined $300,000 each for noise and dust pollution

Kaieteur News – Two polluters were each fined $300,000 for breaching an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notice regarding noise and dust pollution.

The offenders, Radesh Williams and Marlon Khadoo, were charged for breaching prohibition notices regarding noise and dust pollution, the EPA said in a release.

The Vigilance Magistrates’ Court, on April 6, 2023, ordered Radesh Williams to pay a $300,000 fine for failing to comply with the EPA’s directions to abate noise and dust pollution, the agency said.

On July 10, 2023, the Whim Magistrates’ Court ordered Marlon Khadoo to pay a fine of $300,000.00 for breach of the EPA’s Prohibition Notice.

The EPA was represented in court by its legal counsels, Frances Carryl and Shareefah Parks.

The EPA said that despite extensive efforts to assist businesses in adopting environmentally responsible practices, the agency was forced to resort to taking legal action when businesses consistently ignored its advice.

These recent court rulings, the EPA noted, underscore its steadfast dedication to maintaining a clean, safe, and healthy environment.

The substantial fines emphasize the strict enforcement of environmental laws, reinforcing the EPA’s mission to safeguard the environment and promote compliance with environmental regulations among business, it added.