Police issue wanted bulletin for suspect in Venezuelan man’s killing

Oct 06, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday issued a wanted bulletin of Edwin Jose Mounos Rivas, 31, in connection with the murder of another Venezuelan National on Sunday.
Police said that his last known address was Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and if anyone knows his whereabouts, they can contact police on phone numbers, 225-6940, 225 8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.
Detectives believe that Rivas could help them in solving the murder of Alejandro Máximo Farrera, 29. Farrera was murdered around 23:30hrs on Sunday reportedly by two men while waiting for his wife and daughter to return from a birthday outing. Eyewitnesses reportedly recalled that there was a brief argument between Farrera and the men before they killed him.
One of them allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him four times before they both escaped with his bicycle. Police suspect that it could be a robbery.
Farrera was killed on his daughter’s birth night.
