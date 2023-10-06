Operator attached to company owned by ‘Guyanese Critic’ dies as crane topples on construction site

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old crane operator was on Thursday killed after a crane toppled at a wharf under construction at Lot 49 Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as Shawn Anthony Joseph of Number 76 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. He was at time employed with “Tepui Group, which is owned by Mikhail Rodrigues, called ‘Guyanese Critic’”. The company, according to police, is contracted to build a wharf at the location and at around 11:30hrs while Joseph was performing his duties when the crane toppled. Police said Joseph jumped from the falling crane to save his life but ended up getting pinned after the machine fell on him.

Rodrigues was on the scene and identified himself as the Public Relations consultant with the company. He told reporters that the workplace accident took place while the crane operator was driving a pile.“…he was driving a pile, some movement happened at the footing at the pile and the crane tilted”, Rodrigues said. He called the incident unfortunate and added that his company is working along with the family.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour stated that it is investigating the fatality. “The purpose of the investigation which is being conducted by Mr. Darwin Bourne, Occupational Safety and Health Officer is to examine the circumstances that led to this fatality to determine the causes and to make recommendations for the prevention of similar accidents”, the Labour Ministry stated.