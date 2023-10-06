NDMA hosts cybersecurity training to promote digital security

Kaieteur News – In commemoration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday hosted a cybersecurity awareness training session for heads of public sector agencies at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

The session aims to empower the agencies with the knowledge necessary to secure their digital data. It involved presentations about the importance of cyber security in the digital era and explored a multitude of areas, including ransomware, the risks and effects of data loss, and building resilient data protection. NDMA’s Deputy General Manager, Orson Smith, highlighted that the global interconnectivity and reliance on digital technology necessitate adequate digital protection measures to minimise risk.

“The digital realm has evolved into an integral part of our global society influencing the way we communicate, work, and interact with the world around us. However, this remarkable transformation has exposed us to unprecedented risks and challenges. The rapid proliferation of cyber threats, ranging from data breaches and ransomware attacks to cyber espionage underscores the gravity of the situation,” he said.

He emphasised that these threats pose a danger to the global economy, and even to national security. Smith pointed out that resilience and innovation continue to guide the global fight against cyber threats, and awareness sessions such as these help to advance this movement. “Our mission is not just to secure networks and data. It is to secure the very foundation of trust in this digital age and ensure that the benefits of technology are accessible to all, while safeguarding against its misuse, and a shared commitment to making Guyana a safer place for all generations to come,” Smith added.

Guyana is well on its way to implementing the necessary legal requirements to minimise cybersecurity risks and ensure that there are systems in place to quickly recover from incidents where systems are compromised. In this regard, the Data Protection legislation, which was recently passed in the National Assembly, is one example of a law that encompasses the agenda. The legislation aims to protect a person’s right to privacy for the processing of personal data. It provides for the regulation of the collection, keeping, processing, use, and dissemination of personal data. Global Cybersecurity Month is being celebrated under the theme: “Secure our World.” To integrate cybersecurity into education, the NDMA plans to visit several schools to conduct cybersecurity awareness sessions. Additionally, a cybersecurity awareness session will be held for public sector employees next week. (DPI)